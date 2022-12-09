LINWOOD: The RCMP said they found approximately $500,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin, tobacco, cash, and a trailer at a residence in Antigonish County earlier this week after executing a search warrant.

According to a press release issued by the RCMP on Dec. 8, the Antigonish RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) charged 35-year-old Shane Thomas Richard of Linwood with: three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution; possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling; unlawfully possessing unstamped tobacco; possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid; and possessing tobacco not bearing a prescribed mark.

On Dec. 5, the RCMP said the Antigonish RCMP SCEU, with assistance from the Inverness/Richmond RCMP SCEU, Antigonish County District RCMP, and Guysborough County District RCMP, searched a property in Linwood and arrested Richard.

According to the RCMP, Richard was released on conditions which include a curfew and he is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Feb. 9.