L'Arche Cape Breton's Drive Thru Bethlehem

By Mary Hankey - December 12, 2022

The Three Wise Men followed the star in the east to find the baby and worship him. The kings journeyed to Bethlehem to pay homage to the child and present him with precious gifts. Shepherds were the first ones to tell visitors about strange things that had happened that evening, in the re-enactment of the Christmas story during the Drive Thru Bethlehem in Iron Mines. The shopkeepers at L'Arche Cape Breton's Drive Thru Bethlehem told visitors about a couple who were turned away at the inn and needed a place to stay for the night. A choir of angels, singing "O Holy Night," helped lead visitors to the stable where Jesus lay, during L'Arche Cape Breton's Drive Thru Bethlehem in Iron Mines. The angels helped guide visitors to the stable by telling them to follow the star. L'Arche Cape Breton's Drive Thru Bethlehem took place in Iron Mines with many visitors attending the annual event. A shepherd told visitors about an angel who had appeared to them bringing tidings of great joy. The innkeeper was adamant there were no rooms available. Shepherds tending their flocks asked if anyone had heard about strange happenings in Bethlehem. The angel appeared and told of the baby that was wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Visitors to the Drive Thru Bethlehem were told to follow the star leading them to the stable. The angel appeared and told of the baby that was wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Visitors to the Drive Thru Bethlehem were told to follow the star leading them to the stable. The final stop on L'Arche Cape Breton's Drive Thru Bethlehem, was the manger where the Baby Jesus was tenderly watched over by Mary and Joseph. Following L'Arche Cape Breton's Drive Thru Bethlehem in Iron Mines, visitors were treated to refreshments and Christmas music by Jane Gesner, Joan MacDonald, and Silas Donham.