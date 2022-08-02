Province to add 26 nursing seats at StFX

ANTIGONISH: As the provincial government announced the addition of 200 new nursing seats at post-secondary institutions across the province, StFX University has been allocated 13 per cent of them.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, who is also the MLA for Antigonish, announced on July 12 that the government will invest $3.2 million in new seats this year, and the investment will grow to $6.8 million annually when all of the new seats are in place.

“We’re really looking at ways at which we can increase the number of nurses in our province,” Thompson told The Reporter. “Healthcare is certainly an industry where we need workers, and while we have a number of vacancies, we know we need to increase our ability to train our own nurses.”

Thompson indicted the addition of the 200 seats will directly assist with the nursing shortage the province is currently facing as nurses are in demand in all areas of healthcare, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, home care and public health.

According to the health minister, an additional 80 bachelor of science nursing seats will be created; 28 at Cape Breton University, 26 at Dalhousie University and 26 at StFX. With the additional 26 seats at StFX, the university now has 146 first-year nursing seats.

“We know there are a number of people who are waitlisted for nursing programs, not just at StFX but across the nursing program, so there is interest in the profession and we need people in the profession,” Thompson said. “We have a beautiful university, we have a terrific hospital, we’re able to support critical placements in our Quad Counties, so students can get a taste of what rural nursing is like.”

Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) will also add 120 practical nursing seats, which will be divided, Thompson said, between the 10 campuses that offer the course, including the Strait area campus in Port Hawkesbury.

“When we continue to work on a health human resource plan for the province and when we look going into the future, we need to also account, not just for our current vacancies,” she said. “But we need to look at the ages of people working in our healthcare system and anticipate when we’re going to need in the future, so there will be net gain.”

When asked if increasing the capacity would be enough to keep the nurses that we need in the province, Thompson, who has been a registered nurse for 30 years advised there are a number of things that can be done.

“When we look at the healthcare system, we know the issues facing healthcare really are around health human resources; we need to stabilize our workforce,” she said. “There’s a lack of primary care providers, not just in our province but in the country. Staffing in long-term care has really affected the ability to open beds.”

A request for an interview from StFX went unanswered by publication; however Deep Saini, president and vice-chancellor of Dalhousie University applauded the additional seats provided to the university.

“Nurses and nurse practitioners are critical to the health of our communities and the healthcare sector,” Sani said in a statement. “We are honoured to welcome additional nursing and nurse practitioner students to Dalhousie this fall and look forward to continued collaboration with the provincial government to support the healthcare needs of Nova Scotians.”

When the new seats are fully in place, about 530 registered nurses and 370 licensed practical nurses will graduate every year from Nova Scotia schools.

“I know that it’s difficult for healthcare workers right now, I know that the demand on the system and there is a shortfall in our workforce, but I’ve been a registered nurse for 30 years,” Thompson said. “And I want to encourage people thinking about nursing or healthcare in general that it is a wonderful career. Even though we’re in a difficult spot right now, the more people that come into healthcare and work with us, the better it’s going to be.”

Under the Tim Houston Conservative government, the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment was established and is focused on attracting and keeping doctors, nurses, continuing care assistants, paramedics and other professionals in the province.

In 2021, the government announced that all nurses graduating from Nova Scotia’s universities and NSCC for the next five years would be offered a job in the province.

“It’s been very positive. I know Nova Scotia Health has been able to hire 350 graduates this year alone,” Thompson said. “And that means, those were folks who had accepted or taken a job; there may be some who applied to three or four jobs and are deciding on where to go, so I think that number will go up.”

As for what percentage of graduates Nova Scotia Health would like to see stay in the province, the health minister suggested in an ideal world it would be 100 per cent.

“That work is evolving around that health human resource plan, looking at the number of vacancies, the number of students that we have and what our targets are around retaining folk, post-graduation but also our integration targets,” Thompson said. “And I know that we’re working on those targets now.”