ANTIGONISH: The strategic initiatives coordinator for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says its time to address the long-time need in the Antigonish area for a coordinated approach to tourism.

Shirlyn Donovan suggested none of the participating partners have a capacity to take on a comprehensive tourism strategy alone.

“And a lot of groups are working in silos; we have a lot of community development associations that are working on tourism, we have the town, county, and StFX working together on event attraction, but there is no real coordinated approach,” Donovan told The Reporter. “The partners for this initiative got together last year, prior to budgeting, and said it would be really nice if we had some sort of short-term strategy that would lead us in the right direction in terms of tourism.”

Coming out of COVID-19, Donovan said a lot of the local businesses were struggling, and there was a two year lull on tourism, so they saw this as an opportune time to deal with tourism in the area.

“And then we saw a little bit of a bounce back last summer which was really nice,” Donovan said. “So we just thought this was a key time to get back into that market, people got into the habit of doing local staycations; you’re not just trying to attract people from out of province anymore, we want some within Nova Scotia travel.”

The group of municipal and community partners, including representatives with the town and county of Antigonish, StFX University, the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, Destination Eastern Northumberland Shores (DEANS), and Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation is working with consultants Group ATN (GATN), in partnership with Tulle Tourism Consulting, to develop a comprehensive tourism strategy for Antigonish that will assist in keeping the partners aligned towards the same goal.

A focus will be placed on community consultations with one-on-one interviews and engagement sessions, as Donovan noted, the outreach will be a critical step in gathering information and input for the strategy.

“The providers are the ones that know who their targeted audience is, who they’re missing, what their peak times of years are, what the gaps are on the shoulder season, when we really need to try to attract tourists to the area,” Donovan said. “And then we can work together to figure out what can we market to try to get people here.”

According to a media release, GATN and Tulle Tourism Consulting were hired in the spring of 2022 to develop a tourism strategy that will provide recommendations for the creation of a governance structure with representation of local stakeholder groups. The strategy will also include opportunities to increase shoulder season capacity, identity opportunities of growth for local operators to create an environment that leads to increase in visitor yields, and explore opportunities to collaborate with industry partners to further enhance tourism potential.

“Antigonish has all the key components to become a top destination in Nova Scotia and in the Atlantic Provinces,” GATN VP Research and Strategy Stephen Coyle said in the release. “It’s a beautiful region with lots of activities and special events, not to mention the infrastructure and venues to attract special events. A cohesive strategy with clear strategic directions and an action plan will provide the guidance needed to enhance what is already happening in the community.”

Two virtual sessions were held on Feb. 16 and 17, something Donovan indicated went very well, with an additional two in-person consultations occurring at the Claymore Inn from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.

There is also an online survey people can participate in at: www.research.net/r/Antigonish-Tourism-Strategy-Survey.

“It was really interesting to see the different perspectives where people see Antigonish in 10 years, in terms of tourism,” Donovan said. “And what the hidden gems are to people right now, what words people think of when they think of coming to Antigonish and what they envision for the future.”

When asked what the first priority would be on the tourism strategy, Donovan explained one of the immediate priorities would be to develop some kind of brand.

“So if we’re going to be putting ourselves out there on social media, in print marketing, we need to have a cohesive, recognized brand for Antigonish and I think that will kind of be the first step is to develop that kind of collateral.”

Ultimately, the goal of the tourism strategy, she suggested is to bring the more visitors to the areas, getting more people to stay at local hotels, more visits to local attractions, and more people at local beaches.

“We have wonderful events and things that happen here and we just want to boost it so that every business around the area is reaping the benefits,” Donovan said. “From the engagement sessions, the consultants will go back and Vibe Creative Group will start to develop some branding and then we’re expecting to see a final report towards the end of March.”