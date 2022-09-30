Antigonish Diocese points to apology, fund in path toward truth and reconciliation

ANTIGONISH: The Diocese of Antigonish says an apology issued by Pope Francis in July and a fund to help those suffering as a result of their time in residential schools will help the healing process.

“… Pope Francis gave a heartfelt and solemn apology to Indigenous Peoples on behalf of the Catholic Church and called on us to continue to assist survivors and families in healing from the traumas they have suffered,” said Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick in a statement. “While we don’t yet know what this will look like, we welcome the exploration. Reconciliation is a journey that involves all of us, and Pope Francis’ penitential pilgrimage has been a source of hope and inspiration for Canadians across our country. We are blessed to have been part of this penitential pilgrimage and it is with renewed hope that we walk together towards a better future.”

The bishop noted that one concrete action is participation and promotion of the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund, which was established by Canada’s Catholic Bishops to support healing and reconciliation initiatives. He said the 73 dioceses in Canada have been asked to contribute a total of $30 million to this fund over five years.

“The annual collection is being launched in this diocese on the last weekend in September, at the start of Truth and Reconciliation Week. Envelopes are being provided to parishes, and online giving will be available through our web site. Contributions to the fund are an important way we can help with healing and learning: acknowledging our responsibility and investing in a new chapter of faith, knowledge and walking together with Christ,” said Kirkpatrick. “Money contributed by this diocese will be returned to this diocese through funding for programs, events, and projects to support healing in our local Indigenous communities and cultural awareness, appreciation and action in our parishes and communities at large. An application process is currently being developed, with details to be released later this year.”

According to a press release issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on July 26, Pope Francis begged forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against Indigenous People.

“The residential school system attempted to assimilate Indigenous children, forcing them to abandon their languages, cultures, spiritualities, traditions, and identities,” Trudeau said in the release. “Over 150,000 children were taken from their families and communities to attend residential schools. Many suffered physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and thousands of children never returned home. The painful legacy of the residential school system lives on today.”

The Prime Minister noted that in 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released its final report delivering 94 calls to action to address and repair the harms endured at residential schools. He said call to action 58 specifically calls upon the Pope to issue an apology to survivors, their families, and communities for the church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools.

“Since its release, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis have asked the Pope to fulfill this call,” Trudeau noted.

Earlier this year, in what the Prime Minister called “an immense display of bravery and determination,” survivors, Indigenous leaders, and youth travelled to the Vatican to tell their truths directly to one of the institutions responsible and urged the Catholic Church for a full apology.

“Today is about the children who were taken from their families and robbed of their childhoods. The intergenerational impacts of residential schools continue to reverberate within Indigenous communities today, as survivors, their families, and their communities continue to deal with the resulting trauma,” said the Prime Minister. “Reconciliation is the responsibility of all Canadians. It is our responsibility to be open, to listen, and to share. It is our responsibility to see our differences not as an obstacle, but as an opportunity to learn, to better understand one another, and to take action. No one must ever forget what happened at residential schools across Canada and we must all ensure it never happens again. In the spirit of reconciliation and healing, together we will build a better future – for Indigenous Peoples and all Canadians.”

After the Pope’s apology, Marc Miller, Minister of Crown−Indigenous Relations, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency said the visit was made possible by survivors, Indigenous leaders, and youth, who invited Pope Francis to Canada and shared their truths about the ongoing and intergenerational effects of the abuse suffered at government and church−run institutions.

“… It is important to also recognize the systemic nature of this tragedy, that was both instigated and perpetuated by the Government of Canada and the churches, including the Catholic Church,” the ministers said in a joint statement. “It is not up to the Government of Canada to accept or decline an apology on behalf of Indigenous Peoples, and we will continue to support them as they determine what is needed for healing.”

In a press release issued on July 26, the federal ministers said the apology is just one step in a long process.

“Our government recognizes that there is work to do on many fronts following the pope’s visit to Canada. Pope Francis acknowledged that concrete actions are needed, including the repatriation of Indigenous artefacts, access for survivors to residential schools documents, addressing the Doctrine of Discovery, and ensuring justice for survivors,” they added. “We will continue to work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis on other priorities they’ve identified, to advance reconciliation and healing.”

The federal government said the toll-free National Residential School Crisis Line 1-866-925-4419 offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school survivors and their families. They said this service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Hope for Wellness Help Line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples and counsellors are available by phone or online chat, they said. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut, the government said, addinging those in need of the service are asked to call toll-free at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.