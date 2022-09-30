PORT HAWKESBURY: Since Sept. 30 is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, town council has decided to raise the Mi’kmaw flag.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Sept. 20, Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin had council agree to a recommendation from Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to allow the flag to fly until the end of October.

The town said it will help the Evergreen Senior’s Club celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 22.

“COVID really restricted their ability to fundraise and they haven’t really been able to fundraise over more than two years,” CAO Terry Doyle told council.

With the total cost of the event estimated at around $2,700, council approved Doyle’s recommendation to make a $500 donation, plus free passes for skating and swimming at the Strait Area Pool and Civic Centre Arena.

In approving motions from the in-camera session, town council ratified its leachate treatment agreement with GFL Environmental Inc., and in partnership with the Municipality of the County of Richmond, approved a lease with the NSCC Strait Area Campus for the use of the joint industrial park to offer a heavy equipment operators program. Council also approved an amendment to a lease at 3 MacSween Street to increase space.

To meet the statutory requirement to submit their municipal boundary review to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, Doyle said Port Hawkesbury will be looking into the number of councillors, since the town’s boundaries have not changed.

Doyle had council agree to advertise for public consultations and accept both written and oral submissions.

“We’re only required to review the number of councillors,” he told council, noting that public consultations need to take place before the town makes its submission by the end of the year.

Over the summer, Doyle said Damian Phillips and Kevin Fowlie expressed their interest in joining the Waterfront Development Committee, .

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall suggested that terms end in November and perhaps council can add those names then.

“Is there a reason why it has to be now?” MacDougall asked.

Doyle said an advertisement will go out in November asking for committee volunteers, after which town council will review appointments.

“There will be a major change in committees, effective in January,” he replied. “We don’t often get a lot of people coming forward, showing a strong interest to serve our committees, so I think that’s why it’s been brought forward.”

Town council agreed to allow the residents to sit on the waterfront committee and also to allow Melissa MacDonald to sit on the Accessibility Advisory Committee.

Despite a limited budget for donations, Port Hawkesbury Town Council was able to budget to offer financial support for another group.

“Our budget allotment for donations, we have a remaining budget, at this point in the year, of $1,000,” Doyle told council.

The town did approve a $5,000 sponsorship request from the Celtic Colours International Festival Society.

“That was discussed at budget and included,” Doyle said.