Call me optimistic. Call me naïve. Call me whatever.

I believe we need to think outside of our current travel options and do as millions of commuters are doing daily throughout the world. Nova Scotia needs a daily railway-passenger commuter service. We had such a service until 1993 when CN Rail was allowed to sell its Sydney to Truro line to a U.S. rail company.

Nova Scotia does have an arm’s length control over, as it is now called, the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway Limited through the Rail Line Preservation Agreement. That agreement was renewed for an additional year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 at $360,000 annually. Consider what taxpayers have spent on that railway owned by an U.S. company over those 29 years.

I used that passenger service via a Rail Liner for both Truro-Sydney and Truro-Halifax travel options. Unfortunately I, like too many others, took such a travel option for granted. Here we are 29 years later with travel frequencies and their subsequent necessities having changed. Our main roadways are becoming congested and multiple-lane highways being built when many of the rail beds, albeit sadly neglected, still exist.

A standard railway gauge is four feet 8.5 inches with allowances made for its necessary rail bed. A highway right-of-way is 66 feet. I would be guessing the amount the land required to construct a highway, multi-lane or not. Utilizing rail beds that don’t require massive and permanent landscape or natural habitat changes is a no brainer.

Battery-development technologies have been massive since 1993. Coupled with that reality is the realization that our assaults to our natural environments and production of pollutants are having far-reaching and destructive impacts on all living creatures.

Day liner services fueled by battery electric power will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, noise pollution, and improve air quality. The massive amounts of particulate matter and other toxic pollutants being spewed daily by our currents modes of transportation are enormous. With Nova Scotia becoming actively engaged in environmental stewardship, such a demonstration for green industry will entice businesses to develop for our collective futures.

When I drive the Antigonish to Truro route and take note of the massive roadway construction and its clear cutting being undertaken between Antigonish and New Glasgow, at a cost of around $717.9 million taxpayers’ dollars, I ponder what does the future hold for our provincial travel needs? Do we simply continue to lay down asphalt with all of its effects from clear cutting, to construction, to maintenance, to pollution creation, or do we sincerely attempt to develop travel options that are kinder to the environment, to us, and to future Nova Scotians?

With the main corridor travelling the Sydney-Halifax route, pickup/drop-off stations can be developed, with their subsequent business options, along its travel line. My estimation is that the majority of Nova Scotians live 48 kilometres or less from that potential day liner artery.

For such a rail passenger service, I could drive a mere travel 25 minutes from my home in Guysborough to Monastery, board the day liner at a possible location and be away to wherever while reducing my personal contribution to travel-produced pollution. I then could proceed to Halifax or any point in between with the option of making the changeover to VIA’s main passenger services in Truro which would open up possibilities for extensive travel destinations.

With battery electric power, day liner services in Nova Scotia would be proving its potential for enabling multiple business options. While showcasing the beauty of our province’s natural environment, it would complement Nova Scotia’s tourist industry. Nova Scotia would be actively demonstrating that constructing more highways are short-term and far-reaching destructive decisions.

Such a development would demonstrate that Nova Scotians are sincere about green energy use and its many positive outcomes.

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)