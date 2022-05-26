Antigonish doesn’t want to move out of Central Nova

ANTIGONISH: The mayor of the Town of Antigonish will speak during an open house later this month at a federal boundary review meeting.

The meeting, which will take place inside council chambers on May 31, will be one of several community sessions across the province to hear what people have to say about the new boundary lines.

“What they are proposing, the federal government is taking us away from Pictou, and extending us down to Glace Bay,” Laurie Boucher told council. “I feel that would be very detrimental to our voice at the federal level for sure.”

After a small discussion, council voted to send a letter of support to maintain the current boundaries with Pictou and Antigonish, and to remain in Central Nova.

Following the meeting, when the mayor was asked if the council chambers was big enough to host the boundary review session, she was frank with her answer.

“Well that’s what we’re concerned about as well, we’re hoping that it’s not, we’re hoping people come in droves,” Boucher told reporters. “You have to register to (participate) so they’ll have a good idea, and if it’s not big enough, they’ll have to move it to a new location.”

Boucher indicated the main points she intends to make is that boundaries should be made around points of interest.

“Yes, number of constituents is important as well, but areas of interest are very important,” Boucher said. “We have more in common with Pictou area going west, than we do with Cape Breton, so what we would like to see is to take the other side of the county and incorporate all of the town and county into the Pictou area.”

The mayor advised this isn’t about the person that’d be representing them; it’s about the positon and the boundaries themselves, and despite growing up in New Waterford, she said the town doesn’t share anything in common with Industrial Cape Breton.

“That’s what we have to make our argument about,” Boucher said. “When you talk about areas of interest, it’s just not there, it doesn’t make sense. We realize there is a public engagement and we’ll be well-represented there.”