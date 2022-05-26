GUYSBOROUGH: Like their mainland counterparts in the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) wants to be represented at the federal level by Central Nova.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on May 18, Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche told council she personally doesn’t like the new boundary lines.

“I don’t like being put in with Cape Breton Island. I think if anything we should be Antigonish-Guysborough,” Peitzsche said. “Cape Breton Island is an island on its own, and I think they should have their own boundary. To put us in with Cape Breton does us injustice.”

The MODG has been a part of Cape Breton-Canso since the creation of the riding in 2004, but want to be represented by an area that’s more reflective of their own.

Councillor Hudson MacLeod, who represents District 7, advised ever since they were removed from Central Nova, it hurt them.

“We don’t have the same community interest with Glace Bay and other places down that way,” MacLeod said. “It’s more with Pictou County and Antigonish County.”

Other councillors around the table doubled down on the need to stick with their mainland counterparts, while cautioning the potential riding size.

“As warden, I don’t really have a personal opinion, I will reflect council’s opinion,” Pitts told reporters following the meeting. “And council’s opinion is that we should go with Central Nova; that’s what was discussed around the table.”

The warden explained that council will now add the proposed federal electoral boundary as an agenda item to their next committee of the whole meeting, which will take place on June 1.

“We will have a recommendation as well as an in-depth discussion and debate by councillors,” Pitts said. “And we’ll decide at that time what we’re going to formulate in a letter.”

Antigonish-Guysborough was previously a federal electoral district represented in the House of Commons from 1917 to 1968. The riding was abolished under re-distribution in 1966 forming parts of what is now Central Nova and Cape Breton-Canso.