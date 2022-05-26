HALIFAX: A new public education campaign designed to help Nova Scotians become more aware of blue-green algae is now underway.

Laurie Pike, director of environmental health and food safety with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, told The Reporter this problem is not going away.

“We know that Climate Change causes lake water to become warmer and we also know that warmer waters contribute to the increase of blue-green algae. Blue-green algae naturally occur in surface waters like lakes and streams, they thrive in hot conditions,” she explained. “That’s why, through this education campaign, we want Nova Scotians to be aware of the health effects and what to look for. We know that the increase of blue-green algae is concerning to Nova Scotians, especially as it can produce toxins that cause illness in humans, and can even be fatal to pets. With that in mind, the reality is we can expect to see blooms more frequently, even in our most pristine of lakes because blue-green algae can grow in any fresh water, depending on the weather and availability of nutrients.”

According to the province, cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are naturally occurring in fresh water like lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. They can flourish in water high in nutrients, especially during hot, dry conditions, they said, noting the bacteria can be harmful to people and fatal for animals.

The province said people should always scan the water and shoreline before entering the water or letting children or pets play in it. They said swimming in contaminated water can lead to itchy, irritated eyes, and skin, while swallowing or inhaling the water can cause headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. They said pets may be attracted to the smell of algae mats and ingestion could be fatal.

“The toxins that blue-green algae produces, they can be harmful to people and pets, either in touching the blooms directly, or if you drink or touch the water that has been near, or recently after a bloom,” Pike noted. “If people suspect they’ve interacted with blue-green algae and people show any symptoms, we certainly encourage them to seek medical attention. For pets, in particular, if they ingest blue-green algae, we recommend contacting a veterinarian immediately.”

Over the past few summers, the province has issued blue-green algae advisories to users of Lake Ainslie in Inverness County.

“We’ll be continuing to do that. We’ll let the public know as blue-green algae is reported to us, we’ll post it on our web site and social media pages,” noted Pike.

People who see blue-green algae are asked to report it to the local Environment and Climate Change office at: 1-877-936-8476, the province noted.

“It’s important that Nova Scotians are aware of the health effects blue-green algae can have on people and their pets,” Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said. “As the weather gets warmer – during this summer season and longer term due to climate change – we can expect to see more of these algae blooms. Taking the time to learn what to look for and sharing this information with friends and family will help us to live with blue-green algae as safely as possible.”

The province said algae blooms can look like fine grass clippings in the water, spilled paint, pea soup or sometimes like a thick scum on the surface. They said algae mats can be found in shallow areas of lakes and rivers and the shoreline, and can look like clumps of vegetation, and can appear black, brown or dark green in the water and may appear grey when on the shoreline.

Blue-green algae can move around, reform and recur, making testing unreliable in large bodies of water, the province said.

“Nova Scotians are noticing the impacts of climate change and seeing more blue-green algae is a perfect example,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, on behalf of Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman. “We want everyone to enjoy water activities and all Nova Scotia has to offer, but safely. Knowing what to look for allows people to be alert and make informed decisions.”

The province’s public education campaign will include a website dedicated to information about and reports of blue-green algae, including: photos of what to look for; an educational video; advertising; social media posts; signs at provincial beaches; and posters and resource materials. The province added that a blue-green algae public education campaign, includes a web site: https://novascotia.ca/blue-green-algae/, video: https://youtube/vWNUkbfOH2Q, and a poster: https://novascotia.ca/blue-green-algae/documents/Blue-Green-Algae-Poster.pdf.

“Additionally, we’re engaging with provincial parks, municipalities, recreational clubs, water-based organizations, and regional media because we really want to get the message out to Nova Scotians that they need to be careful, they need to be alert, and look for blue-green algae,” Pike added. “This is the first year of the campaign; we’ll evaluate it as we go and adjust as necessary so that we’re reaching as many Nova Scotians as possible.”