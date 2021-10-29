ANTIGONISH: Just one month after the Town of Antigonish made a request to the RCMP to address a number of concerns, a local representative was in attendance at their regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 18.

During the September meeting, town councillors aired complaints they received from residents and also of instances they observed personally of problematic behaviour.

RCMP Sgt. Warren McBeath addressed council’s concerns regarding speeding on residential streets, excessively loud mufflers, along with open alcohol and drinking within the town; which all saw slight increases, as far as the numbers of tickets handed out.

Jeff Lawrence, the town’s CAO, explained the RCMP sets its list of priorities annually, and agreed to include these as priorities they report on.

“They committed to increase enforcement,” Lawrence told The Reporter. “There was also an agreement that Sgt. Warren McBeath will show up at future council meetings on a periodic basis to report on outcomes as it relates to these three activities.”

He advised Sgt. McBeath also addressed homecoming and homecoming activities; which went as good as one could expect.

“And certainly the town was very appreciative of the local RCMP presence in town for homecoming weekend,” Lawrence said. “Relative to what we saw at Dalhousie and some of these other universities, the events that were in town were largely respectful of COVID-19 protocols.”

The CAO highlighted how the town was very grateful that Sgt. McBeath came to council and expressed a willingness to work with the town.

“The RCMP are responsible for major crimes and other activities and these are sometime greater than what we see on our parks and on our streets,” Lawrence said. “We have to understand there’s only so much police presence and to have them commit to listing these on their priority chart was great.”