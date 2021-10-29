MULGRAVE: A pair of topics involving the RCMP was discussed around the council table on Oct. 18.

Mayor Ron Chisholm advised COVID-19 had been identified as one of the reasons for the increased number of calls made to the RCMP over the past two years, in every municipality across the province.

Chisholm explained the near triple-fold in calls was a subject highlighted during a recent Police Advisory Committee meeting.

Mulgrave registered 50 calls to the RCMP in 2019, followed by 113 calls in 2020 and to date in 2021, they have already made 130 emergency calls.

Chisholm suggested he anticipates calls will once again decrease when the pandemic is more under control.

Councillors also discussed concerns over increasing policing costs.

With RCMP officers being dispatched from Port Hawkesbury, 16 kilometres away, senior staff began communicatining with the RCMP, just over a year ago, to see if there was anything that could be done in regards to the policing costs in Mulgrave.

The town was hoping municipalities, who received more policing services, would help offset Mulgrave’s costs, but have since been informed by the liaison officer they didn’t receive any offers of help from other municipalities.

The town now expect their costs for policing to increase 4.9 per cent, or a total of $8,000, rising from $163,000 to $171,000.

However, Mulgrave added it only receives the service of half an officer, while they pay for one full position.