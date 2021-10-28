Fishery officers seize 409 traps

OTTAWA: Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed that more traps belonging to First Nations fishers have been seized in St. Peter’s Bay.

Lauren Sankey, Communications Advisor with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, told The Reporter that between Oct. 5 and 15, fishery officers seized a total of 409 lobster traps in the St. Peter’s Bay area for a variety of reasons, including improperly tagged traps and unauthorized tags.

Sankey said officers take a “progressive approach,” to enforce compliance with the Fisheries Act including education, issuing warnings and laying charges/

“And as always, using discretion as they take many situational factors into consideration,” she noted.

Last spring, 196 traps that were seized from Mi’kmaw livelihood harvesters in November, 2020 were returned by the DFO.

The traps were seized by during the fall fishery and belonged to Mi’kmaw harvesters authorized under Community Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery Plans from both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations.

The traps in St. Peter’s Bay contravened the Fisheries Act and were returned with a written warning to both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations, Fisheries and Oceans explained.

While the Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery is managed by Mi’kmaw communities, all fishing gear, equipment and supplies are purchased and owned by individual harvesters.

Last spring, those fishing under the Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan from Potlotek First Nation returned to the water after reaching an interim understanding with the DFO.

Under the agreement, Potlotek’s authorized harvesters can sell their catches, with the cooperation of the DFO.

“DFO is actively working to advance agreements or interim understandings (incremental or phased) with Indigenous communities on moderate livelihood fishing plans for next year’s fisheries,” Sankey told The Reporter. “The department’s priority continues to be the further implementation of the treaty right in a way that supports an orderly fishery and includes measures for conservation.”