MULGRAVE: On Heritage Day, residents in the Town of Mulgrave will be celebrating their history as this year the town will turn 100-years-old.

With Heritage Day being a designated day to honour the remarkable people, places, and events that have contributed to the town’s rich history, volunteers with the Mulgrave Heritage Centre decided to honour one of the first families to permanently settle in the Mulgrave area, including Annie Meagher, who is one of the oldest surviving members of the family.

“Our intention is to have a celebration on Heritage Day, Feb. 20, and we invited probably the oldest member in town,” George Freer told The Reporter in an interview. “The town’s incorporation 100th anniversary is not until December, but at the same time it’s this year anyway, and with Heritage Day and Annie being from one of the first families in Mulgrave and being over 100-years-old, it was a real thing that made sense to proceed on.”

The Peeples family, which was sometimes spelled as Peebles, settled in the Mulgrave area sometime before 1785. The family emigrated from Northern Ireland, and John Peeples was granted 500 acres of land in 1785. Shortly after, he was given an additional 500 acres of land.

This land was located from the Pirate Harbour area towards the main part of what is now the Town of Mulgrave. Several Peeples brothers settled in the area at or around this time; the early property maps indicate that, along with John Peeples, there were James Peeples and William Peeples.

The Peeples family has had a consistent presence in the area since that time, and have contributed to the formation of the town and its history.

“We will have chairs set up and we’ll get Annie in a comfortable chair there, and she’s got a keen mind,” Freer said. “Just the mention of her, people will come to just see her”

Freer suggested she can help educate younger generations about the history of the town.

“She has such a good memory; she can fill in a lot of blanks for a lot of us,” Freer said. “So that’s really important, to keep the heritage and history of the town, and what better place to do that than right here.”

The Peeples family were involved heavily in several areas including; fishing, lumber, storefronts, liquor sales, and postal service, while their descendants were involved in various trades and other endeavours.

Still to this day, there are several Peeples families living in the Mulgrave area. Meagher is the daughter of Ernest and Mary Peeples, she married Bernard Meagher in August, 1944, has four daughters and two sons, and is over 100-years-old.

As the reigning matriarch of the Meagher clan, she has an extensive memory of the people and events that have shaped the Mulgrave area over her lifetime, as well as the personal knowledge of the family history that has been passed down from previous generations.

“The history of Mulgrave, back before the causeway, it was a booming town, and we’ve had a lot of problems in the past, since then because of the transition of the causeway,” Freer said. “And then we have someone like Annie, that’s a (centenarian) that can come in and fill some of those gaps; so it’s important for the town people, because it’s a way to honour the people of the town with all of this and to keep it alive. We’ve had doctors, and lawyers, and Indian chiefs from this town.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

The Town of Mulgrave was a thriving centre of commerce prior to the construction of the Canso Causeway.

Before the causeway, Freer said most of the shopping was done in Mulgrave.

“Most of the people went from Port Hawkesbury to here,” he said. “As today, it’s us going there. There were more commercial businesses here than in Port Hawkesbury.”

Additionally, the group will also be recognizing the contribution of Meagher’s brother Earl Peeples, who passed away on Aug. 10, 2022 at 91-years-old.

“Along with being a skilled craftsman, Earl was a former member of this Heritage Centre,” he said. “He played a significant role in the design and construction of the railway model that is on display in the museum.”

The Mulgrave Heritage Centre is currently looking for food donations for their centennial celebration to accommodate the attending guests, but Freer indicated McDonald’s in Port Hawkesbury has agreed to supply coffee. He said anyone else looking to help can contact him at 902-623-1335.

The event will take place at the Mulgrave Heritage Centre from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 20.