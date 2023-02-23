HALIFAX: Thanks to an agreement with the federal government, the province said it is investing more money in the child care system.

In a press release issued on Feb. 17, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said child care operators will receive new funding for infant spaces, rising operational costs, and staff wages under new annual agreements with the province.

The Strait area centres receiving funding include; Red Apple Children’s Centre Ltd. in Antigonish; Children’s Place Learning Centre in Antigonish; Ponderosa Play and Learn Children’s Centre Ltd. in Antigonish County; Lower South River Preschool; Cormier’s Play and Learn in Antigonish County; and Children’s Place Day Care Centre in Antigonish.

The funding also applies to the SAERC Day Care in Port Hawkesbury; La garderie des petites étoiles in Arichat; St. Peter’s Early Childhood Education Centre; and the Bayview Child Development Centre in Port Hood.

Department spokesperson Barbara Ferguson told The Reporter this applies to child care centres (or daycares) that are licensed and funded by the province and serve infants and toddlers. She said the Nova Scotia Before and After program for school age children is also included in childcare funding.

Ferguson said there are a number of factors that determine how much funding will be going to each facility.

“It’ll be based on centre size and average parent fee, so quite a variation. On average, most centres, the median rates would be about $17,000,” she said. “Larger centres, more money, smaller centres less, just depending on how many children. That’ll be determined on a case-by-case basis.”

The province said the daily funding amount child care operators receive for infant programs will more than double to support the addition of infant spaces across the province. The new amount is $10 per day per infant space for centre and home-based operators, they said.

“It’s important that young children have the best start, and Nova Scotia’s child care operators are doing their best to provide quality care while also facing rising operating costs,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan. “This agreement increases funding for the year and follows the recent three per cent wage boost for early childhood educators as part of our promise made last fall for regular public sector wage increases.”

According to the province, the new funding agreements also include: a one-time grant, with a median rate of about $17,300 for centres, that will help address rising operational costs and will be available to centre-based operators and family home providers; an added wage premium of $1.50 per hour for early childhood educators with advanced practitioner program certificates; grants for family home child care providers who are trained ECEs; and additional funding to centres for untrained staff to reflect minimum wage increases.

The additional supports in the annual funding agreements total about $12 million through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the province noted.

“We want the best possible start in life for all children in Canada,” added Karina Gould, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “This funding will help ensure child care providers can continue to provide access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care across Nova Scotia.”