ANTIGONISH COUNTY: As the end of the fiscal year approaches, the warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says they are expecting to see a slight budget surplus.

“Right now, we’ve had an easier winter so far, than what we’ve budgeted for, a few other areas have been a little easier on us, so we think we’re going to come in with a slight surplus at the end of the year,” Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter. “Of course, we still have a month-and-a-half left to go, somethings can change for sure; one of the things we have recognized is the upward pressure from fuel.”

Highlighting fuel prices are about 50 per cent higher than where they were this time last year; he suggested that’s been the only unknown variable.

“However our staff have been mindful about where they go and when they go, and economizing as much as possible,” McCarron said. “There are certain things you can’t change, thinking of our garbage collection, those trucks go the same route whether fuel is a $1 or $1.55 per litre. So that puts an upward pressure in some areas, but we still feel fairly confident that we’re going to come in with a surplus at year end.”

As for an update on a potential budget, the warden explained senior staff will be working on finalizing the current fiscal year, which will come to an at the end of March.

“At the same time, we’re starting to look at the future for our upcoming year and start to bring in all the pieces that help to create that budget,” McCarron said. “We’ll start to put a lot more finer points on that stuff as we get into the end of March, early April.”

As in the past, he suggested they tend to like to have their budget finalized by May, but noted there are a lot of moving pieces to get the year end wrapped up and the budget projection for next year.

“We’ve gone through, and it’s hard to believe, that we’re three years into COVID, we were finishing up our 19-20 fiscal year when COVID exploded on us, so the next two years, there were a lot of different COVID protocols and different things,” McCarron said. “So this is really what I’d consider to be our first, full, pretty much normal year since COVID made its way into our lives.”