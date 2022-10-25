Antigonish Town Council doubles-down on rainbow-coloured guardrail

ANTIGONISH: The mayor says she was surprised to receive a letter from a resident of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish who raised concerns over a rainbow-painted guardrail.

During a discussion of the letter during the regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 17, town councillor Andrew Murray, who became the first openly gay municipal councillor in Nova Scotia, took the time to read George Levangie’s letter, which was addressed to council.

“I’m writing this letter as a citizen of Antigonish County for the last 73 years. Over the years, I’ve seen the town develop and flourish in many ways; we have developed economically, commercially and have gained a sense of diversity that the town never had while I was growing up,” Levangie wrote. “These areas have a positive impact on our community, however, I am writing today about one decision that was made by the town that I disagree with.”

According to the letter, his concerns were tied to the pride painted guardrail on West Street.

“Let me start by saying that I believe everyone has the freedom to live their lives freely without prejudice. This includes but is not limited to religion, cultural beliefs, and sexual orientation,” Levangie said. “I do not however believe that taxpayer’s property should be used to convey such beliefs. Painting a guardrail to represent one small subset of the community is not a fair representation of our community as a whole, furthermore, no other groups would be allowed to convey these beliefs on taxpayers property.”

Due to the factors he mentioned in his letter, the Antigonish County resident requested the guardrail be returned to its original colour, which was white.

Murray said it might sound unusual that he agrees with some of the things that Levangie mentioned in his letter.

“Particularly, I believe everyone has the freedom to live their lives freely without prejudice,” he told his fellow councillors. “He mentions religion and sexual orientation, but cultural beliefs; so if we were to listen to Mr. Levangie, and paint the (guardrail) back to white, we would have to be consistent everywhere.”

Speaking on Carin Park, which is within steps of the pride-painted guardrail, Murray highlighted that Carin Park was built by the ancestors of the first immigrants who came from Scotland , which he mentions is a large portion of their population.

“More than the 10 per cent of the LGBTQ community,” he said. “But it doesn’t represent the African Canadians, the Acadians, or the Dutch, or the Syrians, the Afghans, or our Ukrainian citizens.”

So Murray proposed the idea of getting rid of Carin Park completely and painting it all white, which received a laugh from those in attendance.

“Because apparently white is all we want to be,” the town councillor said. “I cannot help but feel this is a very veiled attempt at homophobia.”

But there is hope, Murray said.

“A couple days after the guardrail was complete, a friend of mine was driving up the street with their seven-year-old daughter and the daughter said ‘Oh mom, look at the fence, it’s a rainbow, the gay people will like it,’” Murray said. “So the 7-year-old gets it, and the 73-year-old is a lost case.”

Mayor Laurie Boucher told Murray his story was one of the reasons town council agreed to have it painted.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments on it, I know this is a very personal issue for you and we really respect the view and the diversity that you bring to our council table,” Boucher said. “This is the reason we okayed this, this is the reason we moved the motion to paint that guardrail; to create an awareness to make everybody feel welcomed with opened arms to everybody.”

As a means to double-down on their commitment and show support for Murray and the local LGBTQ+ community, council endorsed a motion to reinforce their support of the rainbow-painted guardrail.

“I think it’s another layer that when you know better, you do better,” councillor Mary Farrell told council. “I think it’s an awareness piece; we’re in 2022, and I think it’s about time that everybody feels welcomed in the community.”

Following the meeting, Boucher told reporters while it was a concerned citizen who raised their concerns over the pride-painted guardrail, council was in very much support of painting it to resemble the pride flag.

“Tonight we made another vote just to endorse that,” she said. “Again, council thinks that it’s very important that our town is welcoming to everybody; and the LGBTQ community in Antigonish is experiencing some trouble and we want to make sure that everybody is welcomed.”

In a written statement to The Reporter Murray suggested it is highly unusual for council to pass a motion backing up a decision already made, in response to a piece of correspondence.

“To have a unanimous vote to keep the guardrail painted with the pride colours and not paint it back to its original colour is extremely moving to me,” Murray said. “I very much appreciate the support from council, and the support that has come from the community, on the subject of homophobia.”