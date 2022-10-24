ANTIGONISH: The organizer of the skate park demo day, which was held this past summer in Antigonish, says the inaugural demo went so well, he wants to do it again, but bigger.

Jason Mason, the owner of Next Level Skateboards on James Street and a quintessential piece of the Antigonish Skatepark Association, stood before the Town of Antigonish during their regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 17, once again pitching a demo day for the local area.

“I stood here last summer and requested funding for a professional skateboard demo to come to Antigonish,” Mason said. “What it really did for the town was, it really helped solidify everything we worked for to put the park here.”

Mason suggested the goal of the park was to bring people to the town, to make people talk about what they’re doing in Antigonish, and he talked about what it meant for people.

“But I didn’t really anticipate what it meant for the visiting professionals that came here,” he said. “They knew very little about Canada, they knew almost nothing about Nova Scotia.”

Addressing Mayor Laurie Boucher’s attendance at demo day, Mason suggested the professional skateboarders kept talking about how the mayor came to see them.

“It was really cool. They had a really cool experience,” he said. “We did have a bit of a scheduling alteration, in that there was rain so we were scheduled for a Friday but we changed it to the Saturday, which coincided with Canada Day.”

Which ended up being even better than originally expected, Mason said.

“That event is still talked about today. Kids talk about it, people from other towns come back to Antigonish and talk about it,” he said. “On the day I asked as many people as I could where they were from, and we had people from all over this province, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.”

Considering a last minute scheduling change, Mason said it was an amazing turnout

Moving forward to the summer of 2023, Mason wants to expand on his original idea and host a demo day series.

“So every two months, we bring out two professional skateboarders, they do a demo for us and they have a good time,” he said. “I think having it pre-planned as a demo series, and we tell people well in advance Antigonish is having a professional skateboard demo, that you will only get by coming to Antigonish because no other community is doing this.”

Because last year was a one-off, Mason said they asked for donations like hotel stays, meals at local restaurants, and he doesn’t know how many times they can go back to that well.

“Moving forward with this request, we did ask for a little bit more,” he said. “Because we had to go through the whole process once to find out what the real logistics of it all is.”

The organization’s ask was for $3,000 each from the town and county, per demo day across the series, noting that each event costs around $10,000 to fly the pros in, pay them for their time, provide transportation and accommodations, along with feeding them while they’re here.

“I just feel that everything we’ve done with the skate park and what the skate park is meant to be for Antigonish has been fulfilled,” Mason said. “And it has been following through in everything we hoped it would be.”

This time around, Mason wants to bring in more Canadian professionals, along with female skateboarders.

As a result of his funding request, Boucher encouraged Mason to submit an application to the town’s grant process for council to review.