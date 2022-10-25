SYDNEY: While living in Ontario, Chris McDonald remembers his wife, then girlfriend, was “really into Cape Breton music,” so they attended plenty of concerts and shows featuring the genre.

“They were amazing,” he says of the piano players he heard, and watched, during those memorable musical moments.

McDonald describes the “acrobatic” hands and fingers of the myriad artists.

A decade or so later, now living in Cape Breton, he continued to explore his fascination with the instrument and the talented people who play it.

“I just wanted to learn more,” McDonald, who plays the guitar, offers, fondly recalling weekly music sessions at the former Rollie’s Wharf on the North Sydney waterfront.

As the ethnomusicologist continued to gather first-hand information, he decided he wanted to learn more, but McDonald discovered that there hadn’t been much research done on the piano and its place in Cape Breton.

So, with that in mind, the now Cape Breton University (CBU) professor and dean of arts and social sciences decided to focus some of his research on Cape Breton’s unique piano accompaniment style. The culmination of that tireless effort, which began in 2011, came with the recent release of The Cape Breton Piano: Life at the Fiddler’s Elbow.

“It is based largely on interviews,” McDonald says of the book’s make-up.

He spoke to a who’s who of Cape Breton piano players; everyone from Jackie Dunn-MacIsaac and Maybelle Chisholm-McQueen to Mac Morin and Joel Chiasson, just to name a few.

When asked if an interview, or an excerpt from one stood out, McDonald adds, “They were all very, very different.”

There was also a generational element to the conversations, including one with Mildred Leadbeater, who was in her mid-90s at the time, and younger ones, such as Kim Fraser.

McDonald remembers older piano players recalling learning their “basic skills” in school from the Catholic sisters, while the younger set had access to television and other recordings. They could also see their heroes on stage.

Although he didn’t interview the incomparable Mary Jessie MacDonald, she died before he began his research; he tapped into stories about her life from a 1987 interview with Allister MacGillivray; not to mention his conversation with Paul MacDonald, who spent a lot of time with the piano legend in her later years.

“It was really influential,” McDonald says of her style, one greatly influenced by watching jazz bass players, which she brought to the stage when she accompanied her mother, fiddler Mary Hughie MacDonald.

Chapters also take the reader on visits to the homes of Allan Dewar in Halifax and Janine Randall in Boston; share Hilda Chiasson’s passion for the piano, drumming her fingers on her mother’s dashboard, not to mention a deep dive in the creation of the classic recording of Master Cape Breton Fiddler with Jerry Holland and Dave MacIsaac.

More broadly, The Cape Breton Piano: Life at the Fiddler’s Elbow explores the original and “very distinctive style” found on the Island, one that is engrained in the social fabric and its history.

“It became really important,” McDonald says of the instrument’s role in Cape Breton culture, noting that, greatly because of its affordability, there were few parish halls or community centres that didn’t have one; not to mention it was a mainstay in most homes.

McDonald also dedicates a chapter to what he calls the “professional life of the piano,” where players reflect on the differences in playing in a studio, on tour or a kitchen party-type setting.

“It affects the craft,” he offers, reflecting the feedback he received during conversations.

On stage, with the fiddler, it is “conversational and improvisational,” while, in the studio, some of the piano players admits that they tend to “tighten up.”

With keeping the interest of the everyday reader in mind, although there is a chapter that covers transcription, the “nitty gritty” of the piano, as McDonald describes, it focuses greatly on the stories unearthed during the interviews.

“They have had such interesting experiences,” McDonald notes.

Along with stories from piano players, which included reflections on how they honed their craft, there is a wide selection of photos, a discography and bibliography, links to online performances and transcribed examples of piano accompanists’ styles.

Owner Ronald Caplan of Breton Books, publisher of The Cape Breton Piano: Life at the Fiddler’s Elbow, praises McDonald for giving the legacy of the piano in this region its due.

The veteran publisher, in a recent company press release, offers that the book will help the reader “discover the variety of piano playing as vigorous and sympathetic, sometimes raw, sometimes melodic; never taking over, but absolutely essential to today’s Cape Breton sound, which has won local listeners and audiences worldwide.”

Caplan suggests McDonald’s work will “encourage the young to play along with recorded music.”

“It may even create a piano mini-revolution much like 50 years ago, when The Vanishing Cape Breton Fiddler encouraged more people to take up playing and to dance, when they could not sit still.”

Caplan calls publishing the book “an honour.”

“It is frankly thrilling to find myself offering something so fundamental and yet so new. It is good reading that fills an essential place in our awareness of Cape Breton culture,” he says.

Caplan credits the author for encouraging readers to explore one of the longest standing marriages, a distinctly Cape Breton one, between the piano and fiddle.

“It was really gratifying,” McDonald says, when asked about holding a copy of the book in his hands for the first time, considering the more than a decade that went into the process.

As for who would be interested in reading his work, he offers, “Anyone interested in Cape Breton.”

The Cape Breton Piano: Life at the Fiddler’s Elbow is available in bookstores across Canada, from Amazon and Indigo, and Breton Books at: www.capebretonbooks.com, or by calling 1-800-565-5140.