ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says they are a little disappointed to be removed from Central Nova with the newly drawn federal boundary lines but are turning the page and moving forward to work to be an intrical part of the new riding.

“I don’t think it’s any secret Antigonish County, we have a good relationship with both our MPs for sure,” Owen McCarron told The Reporter. “However when we did go around to make our presentation to the boundary review commission, we felt Antigonish town and county better aligned with Pictou County and that area.”

The Federal Electoral Boundary Commission for Nova Scotia indicated after considering the views of the public and objections by Members of Parliament, they have submitted their final report to the chief electoral officer, after it was tabled in the House of Commons on April 26.

All of Antigonish County, including the Town of Antigonish will join the existing Cape Breton-Canso riding to create Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. The new riding will also be absorbing a large part of Sydney-Victoria.

Once the report becomes official, which is expected to happen in September, the redrawn map can be used in a general election seven months after that.

Both municipal units in the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish advocated to remain a part of that federal riding.

“Having said that, Antigonish also has a history being aligned with Cape Breton ridings, for years,” McCarron said. “Antigonish was always a part of Cape Breton Highlands-Canso.”

The Cape Breton Highlands-Canso riding was created in 1966 from Antigonish-Guysborough, Inverness-Richmond and North Cape Breton and Victoria ridings and was represented through five elections by by Liberal Allan MacEachen.

It consisted initially of the counties of Antigonish and Inverness, and parts of the counties of Guysborough, Victoria and Richmond. In 1987, it was redefined to consist of the county of Antigonish, and parts of the counties of Inverness, Victoria, Richmond and Guysborough.

It was abolished in 1996 when it was redistributed into Bras d’Or, Pictou-Antigonish-Guysborough and Sydney-Victoria ridings.

As for the possibility of having a new MP with Sean Fraser staying in Central Nova and the possibility Mike Kelloway may change ridings to the one he currently lives and works in, the warden indicated no matter who their representative would be, they would have open lines of communication with them.

“The key there is building a relationship with the MPs and working well with them to make sure our community is recognized,” McCarron said. “And we get our fair share of federal monies coming from Ottawa to build and to strengthen our community.”

Comment from Central Nova MP Sean Fraser went unanswered by publication time.