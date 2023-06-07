ESKASONI FIRST NATION: The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit has charged a third person in the 2021 homicide of Andrew Carter Morris.

On August 9, 2021, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Eskasoni RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death on Beach Road in Eskasoni. Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old Eskasoni man deceased and his death was ruled a homicide.

“Over the last 21 months, the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Eskasoni RCMP, worked tirelessly to solve the death,” Public Information Officer Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told The Reporter. “On May 4, as a result of their continued efforts, RCMP officers attended a home, on 74th Street in Eskasoni, where they safely arrested a 23-year-old Eskasoni man in relation to the homicide.”

Anthanasius “Tannas” Dennis has been charged with first degree murder. He was remanded into custody, and was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on May 8.

On February 22, the RCMP charged two others with first degree murder, after collecting evidence and releasing public pleas for information. Police attended a home on 74th Street in Eskasoni, where a woman was safely arrested and, after nearly four hours, a man was also safely arrested.

Kurt Daniel Gould, 33, and Scentina Marie Michael, 34, both of Eskasoni First Nation, have been charged with first degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. Both were remanded into custody.

“Members of the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit have worked tirelessly to solve what happened to Carter and kept in constant contact with his family. It is our hope that with the charges that have been laid today, that Carter’s family, and the entire community of Eskasoni, feel some sense of closure,” Insp. Murray Marcichiw said. “We would also like to thank Carter’s family and friends for their tremendous support of the investigation and community members who came forward to provide crucial information and evidence.”

Michael appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on February 27, while Gould appeared on March 16.

During the arrests of Gould and Michael, the home on 74th Street caught fire. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and is being investigated by the Eskasoni RCMP, while a separate and independent investigation is being completed by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office.

At this time, investigators do not anticipate further arrests.