ARICHAT: A volunteer group that supports a local healthcare facility has reached an important goal.

The members of the St. Anne Centre Auxiliary have raised the $50,000 in funds needed to support the purchase of new X-ray equipment for the St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat.

In recent years, the group has raised $8,400 for outpatient department doors, and $4,500 for iPads for the residents during COVID lockdowns and visitor restrictions. Funds were also spent on support items for staff and residents during that unique and challenging time.

In the past, the group raised funds through a variety of events and a door-to-door campaign but, as with many other things in the days of COVID, they have switched to a virtual campaign.

“Before we start, I always go to the staff and ask ‘what do you think would be a good focus for this campaign?’ said auxiliary fundraising chairperson Marg Herdman.

This time, staff expressed a need for help with the cost of a new X-ray machine, which has a total cost of over $140,000, Herdman noted.

With $50,000 raised and directed towards the equipment Herdman says she and her fellow volunteers are pleased with the results of their efforts and the strong community support in Arichat and surrounding communities.

“It makes you feel good,” she said, of presenting the funds to St. Anne staff.

Previous fundraising initiatives supported the purchase of many things, including, but not limited to, a heart monitor, EKG machine, wanderer alarm, monitor defibrillator, intravenous pumps, ceiling lifts, furniture and a thermal printer for labelling residents’ clothing.

Significantly, the group also raised $20,000 for a nearby Helipad, which was officially unveiled in 1998. In its 30-year history, the St. Anne Auxiliary has raised more than $170,000 through support from local communities.