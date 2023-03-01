GUYSBOROUGH: A company that started construction on an apartment complex has plans to build more units in the region.

Andrew Boudreau, of construction operation company Caper Developments Ltd., told The Reporter that their property holding company, Atlantic Edge Properties Inc., is building the 36 unit Carleton Place in Guysborough, with 18 affordable apartments, and another 18 rented at market value, for those 55 and older.

“It’s a pretty big project for the Guysborough area,” he said. “It’s a three-story building. It’s going to be a large building right in the centre off Church and Queen Streets. Right now there’s a major need for housing in that area. They’re having some major problems finding housing for people. The demographics show us in that area that people 55 and older are really in desperate need of housing. They’re trying to get out of these large, Victorian style houses that they have in Guysborough County into something manageable that is easily manageable to heat and in town, and just no upkeep for them.”

Not just filling a need for affordable housing, Boudreau said the development will offer more housing options in the region.

“Keep in mind, all these people who are potential tenants that are 55 and older are now turning around and selling their houses on the market, or renting them out,” he noted. “It’s a trickle effect so the younger in the area, or the professionals that are working in the area, gives them more opportunity, with their families, to be able to buy some of these houses that are available, or rent some of these houses that are going to be available.”

Since breaking ground on the $5.5 million development at the beginning of February, Boudreau said they have completed work on their big infrastructure.

“Our water is in, so we have applicable water for a building of that size. We have Phase 3 power on site. We have ground work going on so we’re prepping for the foundation,” he explained. “We’re hauling in roughly 350 loads of shot rock from Guysborough Aggregate.”

After the estimated 14 month construction phase, Boudreau said they are planning to be open by May, 2024.

Boudreau said rents will not include the cost of power. He said an affordable one bedroom unit will be $535 per month, an affordable two bedroom will cost $720 each month, a market one bedroom apartment will be rented at $1,050 per month, while a market two bedroom unit will go for $1,400 monthly.

The one bedroom units will range from 650 to 800 square feet, while the two bedroom units will be from 850 to 1,000 square feet, said Boudreau.

“They’re all going to varying in size a bit but each one is going to have all their own amenities in each; washer and dryer, fridge, stove, just like any apartment,” he noted. “Every apartment is going to have a high efficiency heat pump, so for air conditioning and heat. And everyone has a glass rail balcony, so everybody has a little bit of outdoor space as well.”

As a secure building, Boudreau said it will require coded access, and it will be fully accessible.

“We want to make people feel safe and secure in their homes. We have people probably upwards of 90 years old that are inquiring into this unit so we want something quiet and good for people 55 and older to feel safe,” he said. “There’s an elevator on the main floor that goes right through the building. All rooms have adaptabilities so all the rooms are wheelchair accessible, or any kind of walkers, or anything of that nature… We even went along so much as widening up the hallways.”

By May 1, Boudreau said there will be a web site at: www.thecarletonplace.com for interested tenants.

“There’s going to be a web site dedicated to putting in your name, your details, and then getting registered,” he said. “Our property manager is going to be heading that up as of May 1 to take names and start leasing programs.”

The company also has plans for 80 units in Antigonish, said Boudreau.

“That one’s still early in the works but we’ve been dealing with the municipality and with (the Eastern District Planning Commission) for an 80-unit apartment right in the community of Antigonish as well,” he said. “Right now, it’s still been undisclosed yet, we haven’t let that information go of where it’s going to be exactly but the land is ready for potential securement. If we can get approval on the site plan from the municipality and from EDPC, we’ll be making it public to everyone where it’s going to be going.”

Boudreau cautioned that the Antigonish project is still in the early stages.

“We’re still in the preliminary phases of that one so we’re essentially still meeting with our architects and designers out of Moncton,” he said. “Spitfire Design out of Moncton is doing all the design for this build. Then we’re still negotiating with the EDPC and with the municipality one what exactly we can put there, and then go through the development agreement process.”

Boudreau said there is a large list of people who have expressed interest in Carleton Place.

“We’re going to go back through that list, see who’s interested in moving forward, and if not, then we’re having the rest there,” he stated.

In addition to filling the housing gap, Boudreau said the development is providing a boost to the local economy.

“There’s lot of people in the area that we’re utilizing as well,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of sub-contracts for people in the area to work so it’s creating jobs for everybody during construction over that 14 month term.”

After discussions with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) last week, Boudreau said the company is also considering a second development for Guysborough.

“If we get the support and the construction process goes the way we want it to go, and we stay within budget, then we’re certainly going to be looking at doing another one of the same size in the area very close by in Guysborough,” he said. “Kudos to the MODG because they’ve been phenomenal to deal with down there. They’ve been very insightful and helping out in every aspect that they can to make sure that this build gets off the ground.”