ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The executive director of the Antigonish Community Transit Society (ACTS) says the organization is over the moon that they offer affordable and accessible transportation options.

“We’re incredibly thankful and appreciative about this funding,” Madonna van Vonderen told The Reporter. “It’s going to make a huge difference for our ability to grow our fleet and become a little bit more environmentally friendly and better service our clients.”

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was joined by Mike Kelloway, Cape Breton-Canso MP, Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson, who is also the Member of the MLA for Antigonish, along with Anita Stewart, chairperson of the ACTS, to announce funding for two rural public transit projects in Antigonish County.

A combined contribution of $1.22 million was announced on Feb. 21, and the funds will support the purchase of two hybrid vans, as well as an electric bus, the construction of two bus shelters, along with the supporting charging infrastructure to serve those in the town and county of Antigonish, including Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

“We have one Toyota Sienna that is not accessible, but we’re in the process of ordering the second Toyota Sienna hybrid, and this one will be accessible,” van Vonderen said. “There’s a little bit of a delay on actually getting it, because the supply chain is improving but it’s still not at 100 per cent. So we’re just waiting on the manufactures, the companies that convert these vehicles into accessible vehicles are still having a hard time getting the pieces to work with.”

The transit society also received funding to hire Halifax-based Common Good Solutions to conduct a complete review of the fixed-bus route to further improve its service to the community it serves.

The Government of Canada is contributing $984,388 for these two projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, the Province of Nova Scotia is contributing $241,722, while ACTS is contributing $2,500.

Fraser, who is also the federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, suggested public transit options should be available to all Canadians no matter where they live, and expanding the capacity of ACTS means that fewer residents are isolated from essential services and can travel with ease within their community.

“One of the things I’ve come to understand over the past seven years, is the fixed-route system in Antigonish is not particularly well known by the general public,” he told The Reporter. “To the extent that we can shine a light on the opportunity for people to use the existing service and the potential to improve and expand access through this announcement, I think it will leave a positive impact on the community.”

Through a conversation with a gentleman in Pictou County, Fraser indicated, there’s a lot of people who would like to be working but don’t have access to transportation, something that’s been echoed throughout Antigonish County.

“That limits severely the opportunities people have to search for a job, so if you live in the county and you don’t have access to a vehicle, the opportunity to work for a business in and around the Town of Antigonish may not be open to you,” he said. “By expanding access to public transit, it will broaden the ability of people who are looking for work in the community to search for jobs that are available that might not be within their immediate neighbourhood.”

According to van Vonderen, the new vehicles and supporting infrastructure will enhance the existing fixed-route transit system and the bookable door-to-door transit service.

“The fixed-route around town right now is a one hour route. It was just time to take a look at it; sometimes it’s not a case of if it’s not broke don’t fix it,” she said of the route that’s been around since 2014. “We really needed to look at where the stops were and how to encourage people to use it because there is a real perception, for some reason, the fixed route is not for the general public.”

The expansion of service will provide residents, particularly seniors, students, and individuals with disabilities, with transportation options that will enable them to access educational opportunities, go to work, attend medical appointments, and take part in other community activities, noted van Vonderen.

“I’m very pleased the provincial and federal governments are really starting to recognize the huge importance rural transit providers actually bring to the table,” she said. “There’s so many people that just can’t afford to own a vehicle, or physically can’t drive anymore; our population is aging, the demand is increasing all the time, and it’s great all levels of government recognizes the importance because it makes our communities so much stronger.”