EVANSTON: Using money raised from collecting recyclables, as well as a private donation, and with assistance from family and friends, 14-year-old Kaitlyn DeYoung was able to buy and donate a wheelchair for the Strait-Richmond Hospital’s palliative care unit.

A badge, made and donated by Arts of All Sorts owner Tracey Pelrine, was sewn on the back of the wheelchair in memory of Kaitlyn’s grandfathers John Shaw and Elgin DeYoung.

In addition to the $205 raised for the wheelchair, another $250 was raised for leaves on the Tree of Life in honour of her grandfathers.