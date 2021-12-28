PORT HAWKESBURY: RCMP detachments in the region dealt with a rash of thefts.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 4, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint of a break in at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Port Hastings.

On May 3, there was an attempted break-in at Fleur de Lis Team Room and Dining Room.

At approximately 3 a.m. on May 2, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle being stolen on Braemore Avenue. The RCMP said the vehicle was stolen between 12-2:45 a.m. that morning.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on May 1, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint of a trailer being stolen from a business on South River Road in Antigonish. The police said was stolen at approximately 5 a.m. and was last seen in Auld’s Cove heading towards Cape Breton.

On April 26, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a report of catalytic converters being stolen from two courier vans at a business on Paint Street. The RCMP said the theft occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on April 23 and 7:15 a.m. on April 26.

Richmond County District RCMP investigated the theft of catalytic converters that occurred between May 3 and 4 at a scrap yard on Black River Road in Grand Anse.

Police said the catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from six different vehicles. They also noted that a saw blade was located near one of the vehicles.

***

PETIT DE GRAT: Richmond District RCMP said they received a report of 40 lobster traps being cut off their buoys in waters near Petit de Grat, sometime between 5 p.m. on April 29 and 8 a.m. on April 30.

The traps could not be recovered, police said, noting that the total loss of the traps and the catch contained within was approximately $10,000.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter this was not related to the Moderate Livelihood Fishery dispute, or to “previous cases.”

The RCMP identified a person of interest in their ongoing investigation.

***

ANTIGONISH: A 48-year-old Antigonish County man was found guilty in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in relation to two historical sexual interference charges.

The man, who wasn’t identified because of a publication ban on the complainant’s identity, was accused of touching a girl for a sexual purpose between January 2002 and August 2004, when the girl was between the ages of seven and nine.

Justice Christina Brothers delivered the guilty verdict on April 15, with a forensic sexual behaviour assessment being ordered prior to his sentencing in July.

In her written decision released on April 15, the judge indicated there was conflicting evidence provided at trial, her findings were the claims of the accused lacked credibility, and the complainant’s evidence was credible.

The first incident occurred in the home where the complainant lived with her three younger siblings and her mother, as the accused read her and her sister a bedtime story. The second incident occurred at a trailer in which the accused had been living.

Taking the stand in his own defence, the accused denied the allegations.

In Brothers’ verdict, she did not believe the evidence of the accused, nor did his evidence raise a reasonable doubt. She added her conclusion was reached after considering all evidence at trial.

***

HALIFAX: In addition to more cases at SAERC, the numbers of active COVID-19 continued to rise by single digits.

Early in April, the Nova Scotia Health Authority web site recorded 21 active cases in the Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Community Health Network. Meanwhile, the Antigonish and Guysborough Community Health Network had four active cases.

This was before the province and school administration confirmed there were more active COVID-19 cases linked to SAERC.

In letter sent SAERC families on May 5, principal Rob Allen confirmed there were “additional cases” connected to the Port Hawkesbury high school.

Heighton said Public Health’s Mobile Testing Unit did over 1,000 tests from April 29 to May 1 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The NSHA opened a testing site at the Civic Centre which operated Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On April 27, the province announced a positive COVID-19 case connected to SAERC. While the school moved to at-home learning, along with all public and private schools across the province, the facility underwent a deep cleaning.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on May 4, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said there was less traffic in town as a result of public health restrictions, but she said it remains a vital service centre.

***

STRAIT AREA: Richmond County District RCMP charged two men, ages 48 and 55, with violating the Health Protection Act. The men were also each fined $2,000 plus a victim surcharge of $422, Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 3, police said they were told two men had arrived from outside Nova Scotia and were failing to self-isolate.

On May 15 at around 6 p.m. Richmond County RCMP said they stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 104 near River Bourgeois.

The RCMP confirmed that officers discovered that the 41-year-old female driver was from New Brunswick, and during her vacation, was traveling to visit family in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the woman did not apply to enter Nova Scotia and was in the province without authorization.

As a result, the woman was fined $2,422 under the Health Protection Act and was told to immediately return to New Brunswick, Marshall noted.

Meanwhile, Inverness County District RCMP charged two people they were unable to contact during their self-isolation for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on May 5, police said they were notified that two people, who had recently entered Nova Scotia, were not answering their phone when compliance officers called to check on them during their self-isolation period. Police said they attended the residence at 5:45 p.m. and found that no one was home. The RCMP said they returned at 6:50 p.m. and found there was no one home.

On May 6, at 11:55 a.m., police said they returned to the residence for a third time and found both people were home. Police said they spoke with them, and neither provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements.

The RCMP charged both the man and woman for failing to self-isolate, with a fine amount of $2,422.00.

***

Jim St. Clair

INVERNESS COUNTY: On May 11, Jim St. Clair – teacher, historian, environmentalist, genealogist, author, volunteer, friend, and loved one – died in hospital at the age of 90.

St. Clair moved to Inverness County in 1971, and lived near the Mull River home his mother grew up in.

Heather Rankin said this was a big loss for the area because he was a vocal promoter of Cape Breton’s unique culture. When the Rankin Family won four JUNOs in 1994, St. Clair travelled to Toronto.

Former colleague Carol Chisholm taught English and Drama with St. Clair from 1975 to 1986, and the two started the Inverness County Drama Festival, which eventually led to the formations of the Inverness County Centre for the Arts, as well as Strathspey Performing Arts Centre.

In 1986 St. Clair was named a professor at Cape Breton University.

Author of a children’s book in cooperation with the Nova Scotia Highland Village and of two books on Cape Breton houses and their occupants in partnership with Dr. Mary K. MacLeod, St. Clair was a board member of the Nova Scotia Highland Village for more than 20 years.

He worked closely with staff in the development of Roots Cape Breton in 1987 which computerized the search for genealogical information.

St. Clair was instrumental in founding the Iona Connection, an organization of heritage organizations and individuals on Cape Breton Island. He served as president and a member of the board for many years, and through his urging, the Iona Connection was reformed as a co-op and remains as such today with over 60 member organizations.

St. Clair was a member of the Board of Governors of Nova Scotia Museum and of the former Strait Area Regional Development Agency, as well as a number of other organizations.

A member of the Inverness Guysborough Presbytery of the United Church of Canada, St. Clair served the church in many capacities.

St. Clair donated a portion of his family’s land to create the MacFarlane Woods Nature Reserve, and was part of the effort to preserve and move two buildings, including the Malagawatch Church, by barge on the Bras d’Or Lake.

Municipality of the County of Inverness staff and council said St. Clair had a life-long enthusiasm for genealogy and family history. He researched many of the immigrant families of Cape Breton, people of many ethnic strains, and published in Mabou Pioneer II, histories of 50 families of the Mabou area.

Among countless other accomplishments, he was the long-time genealogy editor of the Inverness County Participaper, a culture and heritage periodical published by the municipality.

***

LOCH LOMOND: The RCMP arrested and charged two men following a violent home invasion in Richmond County.

On May 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Richmond County District RCMP said their members were called to a residence on Loch Lomond Road in Loch Lomond. According to a press release issued by the RCMP, officers were told by the lone occupant 59-year-old occupant that two men – both wearing face masks – kicked in a door and threatened to kill him while kicking and punching him.

The male victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, the police said, noting he was able to identify one of his attackers.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, and since they were believed to be in a residence nearby, the RCMP said they “immediately” went to that residence and arrested two men without incident.

Daniel James McMullin, 58, of Loch Lomond, and Kyle Sparrow, 37, of New Waterford, were both charged with assault, uttering threats to kill, and break and enter to a residence.

***

This lobster fishing boat is pictured arriving at the St. Peter’s Canal.

HALIFAX: The seizure of lobster traps belonging to Potlotek First Nation by officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada was challenged in court.

On the opening day of the season in Lobster Fishing Area 29, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs issued a press release claiming that a Potlotek Netukulimk Fishery Harvester had 37 lobster traps seized by Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Conservation and Protection Officers in St. Peter’s Bay.

The chiefs said the Potlotek harvester was not only following the community Netukulimk Livelihood Plan, but also limitations put in place by DFO.

According to the chiefs, “minor changes” were made to the Potlotek Plan fished last fall, and Potlotek First Nation was “fully transparent” with DFO in the development of their plan.

In response, the DFO confirmed fishery officers “engaged in operations” in St. Peter’s Bay and would continue to “actively monitor” fishing activity.

On May 10, Potlotek First Nation filed papers with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia challenging the limitations imposed on their harvesting activities by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

According to the chiefs, Potlotek is also asserting that the DFO’s Conservation and Protection (C&P) Branch has no jurisdiction over approved community livelihood harvesters.

***

WEST ARICHAT: A 49-year-old St. Peter’s resident faced sexual assault charges involving someone under the legal age of consent.

On December 11, 2020, Richmond County District RCMP received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted a number of times when she was a teenager.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall, the sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2015 in West Arichat, Arichat, Dundee, and St. Peter’s.

Marshall said the RCMP immediately started an investigation, and on May 12, Gordon Wallen Richard was arrested in St. Peter’s without incident.

Richard was charged with 19 sex-related offences, including: seven counts of sexual exploitation of a young person; five counts of sexual assault; five counts of sexual interference; and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Richard was released from police custody on a number of conditions, including having no contact with the victim.

***

RIVER BOURGEOIS: A Moncton man was arrested in Richmond County for dangerous driving and flight from police, as well as a motor vehicle theft in New Brunswick.

At 7:51 p.m. on May 22, a member of Cape Breton RCMP Traffic Services noticed a vehicle travelling at a high speed in the Grand Lake Road area of Sydney. According to a press release issued by the RCMP, “the suspect sped away without police in a position to safely follow.”

After this incident, the RCMP said “numerous reports” were made of this vehicle driving dangerously, police again encountered the vehicle on Kings Road in the Portage area, and the vehicle sped away.

At 9:06 p.m., the RCMP said they arrested the driver and lone occupant without incident, and located a hatchet between the driver and passenger seats.

Jordan Maxime Arsenault, 28, faced criminal charges including: two counts of flight from police; two counts of dangerous driving; two counts of failure to comply with undertaking condition; two counts of failure to comply with probation order; possession of property obtained by crime; and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Arsenault also faced provincial charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Measures Act, the RCMP said.