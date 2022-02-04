Are two heads better than one when it comes to employment services?

It remains to be seen whether the province made the right choice with new employment service providers to replace Island Employment.

Provincial spokesperson Monica MacLean told The Reporter that YMCA Cape Breton will serve offices in Inverness, St. Peter’s, and Port Hawkesbury, while le Conseil de développement économique de la Nouvelle-Écosse (CDÉNÉ) will be located in the Petit de Grat and Chéticamp offices.

Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, said this decision reflects the province’s commitment to making sure employment services remain in Cape Breton, and she’s pleased that 23 positions will be added.

The province said the YMCA Cape Breton and CDÉNÉ were the successful applicants to an expression of interest issued in October.

The criteria used to select the new providers included: in-depth knowledge of the labour market in Cape Breton; knowledge gained through service experience of the specific communities to be served, including geographic, socioeconomic and labour market knowledge; the ability to build new relationships in the community; the ability to offer all services in both English and French; demonstrated, effective experience managing government contracts and funding agreements; a defined service start-up plan, outlining the activities and timelines to ensure employment assistance services are available to the public (both virtually and in person) by the service start-up date; and experience successfully transitioning displaced clients, setting up new service delivery locations, and managing significant change, the province noted.

Julie Oliver, CDÉNÉ Executive Director, said her group has been providing employment services in French and English in Clare and Argyle for over 20 years, and they have been providing economic development services in Petit de Grat and Chéticamp during that time.

Sabrina Vatcher, YMCA Cape Breton CEO, said they have been administering an integrated bundle of employment services for more than 30 years to help Cape Bretoners understand, prepare for, and meet the needs of the provincial labour market. Vatcher said their centres also provide services to support businesses in recruiting, managing, and developing the talent they require.

In a press release issued on Jan. 19, the province said the Inverness, Port Hawkesbury, and St. Peter’s sites will have access to their services online or in person starting this month, about three months earlier than expected.

MacLean said the service providers will post various positions, and hire the staff they need over the coming weeks to expand services, including decisions on where bilingual staff will be located, based on the needs of the community. She said former Island Employment staff are encouraged to apply since they have experience and are qualified.

While Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) President Jason MacLean thought the Cape Breton YMCA could be named a service provider, he expressed “utter disappointment” in the final decision.

When he met with provincial procurement officials, MacLean was told no off-island groups would be awarded these contracts. Although CDÉNÉ does have a connection to the Francophone community, he said it does not have a connection to the broader island.

The NSGEU president said he is worried those requiring employment services could suffer from having two different providers, noting he finds it “odd” that the YMCA is getting the same amount of funding that was given to Island Employment.

MacLean said Island Employment should have been left intact, but with a new management team. He said some people will be excluded from the new positions because of changes in qualifications.

The department ended its funding agreement on Nov. 21, after the Office of the Ombudsman found “a misuse or gross mismanagement of public funds or assets” at Island Employment.

In a press release issued on Jan. 19, the NSGE, which represents 30 workers who lost their jobs, announced it was again writing to the Auditor General to request a full forensic audit of the agency’s operations.

During a meeting of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Jan. 19, the NSGEU said it was revealed that the Ombudsman had suggested the provincial government undertake a full forensic audit of Island Employment, but that recommendation was ignored by government officials.

Instead, the NSGEU said they opted to end the contract with the agency, which was not one of the Ombudsman’s recommendations. Moreover, the union claimed the deputy minister was unable to say how much money had been misappropriated from the agency, or who was responsible for this misuse of funds.

The NSGEU reported that a motion was made last month by the NDP members of the committee for a forensic audit, which was supported by the Liberal members, but ultimately the Progressive Conservative members of the committee used their majority to defeat the motion.

MacLean said anyone who listened or viewed the meeting was left with more questions than answers, and those questions must be answered by the province.

MacLean said the NSGEU was “very disappointed” that the government refused to do the right thing and clear the worker’s names when it had the chance. He said some employees of Island Employment did the right thing by coming forward and alerting authorities, and their reward was a pink slip and being forced to compete for jobs they already had.

MacLean said their members are going to have a stigma attached from Island Employment while they are looking for jobs. To fully exonerate his members, MacLean said a forensic audit should have been ordered.

Then on Jan. 26, the Public Accounts Committee passed a motion requesting the Office of the Auditor General conduct a forensic audit of Island Employment.

Calling it a win for Island Employment workers, Kendra Coombes, NDP MLA for Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier, said she was “very pleased” this will finally happen. She said the workers who came forward and the general public deserve answers.

The NDP MLA added she is still waiting to find out from the government why the workers were forced to apply again for their own jobs.

The forensic audit is good news for former Island Employment staff, and the entire island, and should enable provincial authorities to finally, and fully, get to the bottom of the misspending.

But it remains unclear whether all of those workers will be able to return to their jobs even though it was board members who were responsible for the financial irregularities, and it was employees who blew the whistle on them.

It is also hoped that having two separate agencies will not add to the bureaucratic red tape for those seeking work. And hopefully, it will not create a two-tiered system, where one has more resources than the other.

With both agencies starting up, with people getting hired or rehired, and the services resuming, hopefully these and other questions will be answered soon.