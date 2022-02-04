Is our food killing us?

If what we eat is tasty, fragrant, packaged and readily available, what is not to like? Sadly much of what we eat has been affected by food processing, corporate marketing and nutritional adjustments.

Humans have been evolving their food since people appeared on Earth, but that development has been a culinary evolution spread over thousands of years.

A lot of our current food choices have been established over the past approximately 80 years and the human digestive system has not kept pace with the enormous changes to the production or quality of what we eat.

Many people mistakenly consider all that they eat as being food. The Concise Oxford Dictionary defines food as “any nutritious substance that people or animals eat or drink, or that plants absorb in order to maintain life and growth.”

What we eat is a very complex subject that varies for each of us. We are all unique individuals due to the effects of our genetic makeups, environmental exposures, nutritional influences and illness experiences.

When we use the 1940s as a bench mark to acknowledge the multiple ways our foods have been produced, processed and marketed, we will detect astronomical modifications with the quality and availability of what we eat. We all must eat, however, our challenges are to consume what is good for our bodies and brains and not just items that are attractive, yummy and available.

With advancements in nutritional science, the phrase “you are what you eat” is gaining more prominence. Most of us tend to consider food something that we eat when we are dealing with hunger and then move on with our lives. The reality is that once that material leaves your mouth and moves onward into the digestive system, it affects your body and brain with positive or negative consequences.

As Dr. Catherine Shanahan states in her thought-provoking book entitled Deep Nutrition: “Scientists are becoming convinced that failure to attend to the proper care and feeding of our bodies doesn’t just affect us, it affects our genes.” By influencing our genes, what we eat impacts the foundation of our existence. Yes, we are what we eat.

On January 9, CTV’s W5, presented a segment entitled “The Craving” which dealt with the theory of food additives and its alterations. W5 stated that 63 per cent of Canadians are overweight or obese. I do not believe that extra weight is entirely related to overeating but instead to what is being eaten.There is debate to the reality that chemically altered, easily digestible, attractively packaged, and creatively marketed items that people consider food is affecting the health and development of our brains and bodies.

The modern practice of processing and adding chemicals to what we eat has confused our brains’ reactions with what to do with those substances that no longer fall within the true definition of nutritional food. Since the brain does not recognize that material as real food, it is confused with how to process it.

A lot of what has been eaten is not totally utilized to maintain life and growth, therefore, some of it stored as fat thus the dilemmas of being overweight or obese. Also, larger portions of it are becoming waste since this modern food contains greatly altered nutritional values.

Shanahan also states that “given the right diet, the human body has a remarkable ability to provide a lifetime of optimal health.” Therein lay our challenges to attempt to select the best foods that we are able and to be vigilant regarding all that we put into our mouths and our bodies. We can strive to obtain food with nutritional values for our bodies and brains to be as healthy and functional as possible.

My father-in-law (born 1912), in reference to food consumption, used to state that “we are digging our graves with our teeth.” When we consider all that is now marketed as food, it appears he was more of a prophet than he realized.

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)