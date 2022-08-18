Wandering and exploring

My brother Kev is the adventurer in the family.

He hikes regularly and has often driven on vacation on his own, to other provinces or to the states and as of this writing, that’s where he is now, camping in Pennsylvania.

He, and I, and a friend did a day hike in early spring one year, down an old logging road to find a long-abandoned farm that was supposedly there. Our friend’s four-wheel drive truck got us so far up the rough road until it got stuck in the snow and we walked the rest of the way, which took us about an hour or more. We eventually found what remained of the farm, mostly stones and some rusty farming tools, but no buildings, no antique cars, and no treasure.

After a while we left the farm and continued into the woods, then we took our boots off to cross a small fast-moving brook and then we climbed a steep hill on the other bank, which required finding some handholds to pull us to the top. By then it was early afternoon, so we stopped to cook lunch and backtracked up the trail, to the wood road and to the truck. We phoned for help and walked out of the wood road, and we drove back to civilization with another friend.

The four-wheel drive truck wasn’t stuck too far up the old wood road, and we found a nearby farmer with a tractor who agreed to drive into the woods and pull it out of the snow. It was dark by the time the truck was rescued and we got home.

That’s a typical scenario for one of Kev’s hiking adventures. In my experience, I found that running into some small difficulty like getting lost or stuck makes the day more memorable, as long as it turns out well.

One mistake I made on that particular day was to wear a new pair of boots. They were some genuine army boots that my brother gave me. I didn’t pay attention to my feet, and I ended up with blisters.

Planning ahead

Having proper footwear that is broken-in is a good start for planning a hiking adventure. My army boots are 12 inches high, and I think the idea is that a high boot supports the ankle, since a twisted ankle would take a soldier out of action. I’ve read hiking articles that say that boot ankle protection is a myth, but I think it makes sense.

Some other things we did right on that day were to bring day packs with lunch, water, and something to make a fire, since we cooked our lunch. I brought a 75-foot length of half-inch double braided nylon rope, which we used to prevent us from falling into the stream and which we also used to help us climb the steep slope. Another thing we did right were to dress for the weather, with water repellent jackets and pants (my brother likes to use army surplus gear, since it is always rugged; it’s usually cheap and he likes the camo look).

Having some cooking gear and a study knife is something else we each had. One other thing that we all carried were cellphones which is a given for most people in the last dozen years and which saved us some extra walking on that day. The final thing that we did, which is really the first thing, was to our parents where we were going and when we would return, although, thinking of it now, I don’t think we gave them enough details about where the entrance to the old wood road was located, in case we needed rescuing.

What’s the worst that could happen?

We actually did a lot of things unintentionally right on that day. We started early in the morning, so getting lost in the dark was not a problem, we kept on the wood road and the trail, so for to return home we just needed to turn around.

We were a group, which was a huge plus, since even if one of us fell and was injured, we could either carry the person back or one of us could stay with the person, build a fire and wait while the third person traveled quickly back up the trail to the wood road after calling for help (assuming there was cell service deep in the woods), or if there was no cell signal, that third person walks all the way out of the wood road to the main road.

If there were only two hikers on that day and one became injured, my preference, as long as there was light, would be to call for help and then assist the other person to walk down the trail to the wood road, rather than staying put deep in the woods and waiting for help.

A fire department’s rescue party will have an ATV that can reach the end of the wood road even after dark. They would not be able to continue on the trail on foot however, and they would have to wait until daylight to continue the rescue.

What we could have done better

I think we did okay. Some small changes I would make, when thinking back, are to have at least one good size tarp in case it rained. We could have used it as a tent, since we also had rope, or we could have cut it into three pieces to make ponchos since we had knives (my safety tip here is to watch the movie Rambo: First Blood for some survival ideas).

Also, we should have had flashlights since walking on any trail in the dark is dangerous. A compass would also have been useful, and we all knew how to use one, so shame on us. Finally, have a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) on the hike would be a good idea. I didn’t own one at that time, but I do now, and they are wonderful things. Mine looks like a large old style cell phone but new ones are about the size of a flip phone and cost about $300 which is significantly less expensive than my older model.

Basically, the PLB is a tool of last resort for when you are really lost. To use it you just remove a safety pin and push a button and no matter where you are, it sends a distress signal to a satellite that is picked up by the Department of Defence in Trenton Ontario (I’m not kidding) and the whole world will come directly to your position with helicopters and everything.

One caution though, if you accidentally trigger these devices and if there is no emergency, there could be a huge fine, or at the very least, you will get a stern lecture by someone in a uniform, but that’s a story for another time.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over 11 years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.