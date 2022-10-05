ARICHAT: A couple who lost almost everything inside their home say they have few options.

In the early morning of Sept. 24, the roof came off Vince and Janasta Chaisson’s trailer in Arichat and their world has not been the same since.

“Everything is up in the air,” said Vince. “We don’t what’s going to happen, who’s going to help us, we don’t know anything.”

With their trailer roof already starting to buckle in the wind and small leaks appearing, the Chaisson’s rode out the hurricane at the home of Janasta’s father on Friday evening, but felt things would still turn out alright.

Then around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, while taking Janasta to work at St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre, Vince was initially surprised that the fence around his property and his small shed were still intact, but he was not prepared for what he saw next.

“When we made the turn over here at the stop sign and looked, it was devastation, devastation,” he recalled. “We walked into the house and saw everything, all the water pouring down and everything ruined.”

The one ray of sunshine was that the only part of the roof that wasn’t blown away was the section over their grandson’s bedroom.

“We came in and we took what we could out of his room, we saved most of his stuff,” Janasta said. “Everything else from the rest of the trailer, all of our furniture, all of our electronics, beds are gone.”

And since the hurricane, Janasta said it rained more, causing even more damage.

“Every day that we come up, there’s more and more damage. The ceilings are hanging downward, the holes are getting bigger,” she said. “Clearly, it’s holding the weight of the water, so it’s only a matter of time before the ceilings cave in altogether.”

With the raining continuing, Vince said mold, mildew and a strong smell are starting to develop.

“The mold, you can’t get rid of it. It’s not safe health wise, you have to throw it away, we have to start all over again,” Vince said.

Complicating matters is that the Chaissons do not have insurance on the trailer, and after contacting the municipal building inspector and Richmond County’s Emergency Management Office Coordinator, they were told nobody can assess their property.

“But it seems to me you should still be able to have someone come in and verify that it is no good. It seems to me that should occur, insurance or not,” Janasta stated.

As a result of back problems, Vince said he has been unable to work for the past six years and receives a “small, small” disability pension. He said he has also been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

“Financially, it’s just been devastating to us,” he stated. “It’s just been one problem after another. Life, for us anyway, it’s been a really bad struggle.”

When they purchased the trailer 20 years ago from Smith & Fraser for $15,000, Janasta said they had insurance.

“All of a sudden, it came up for renewal and they sent somebody down and that’s when they started saying ‘this needs to be done and that needs to be done,’” she stated. “We didn’t have the money for the necessary upgrades.”

Tragically the Chaisson’s had only one more year to pay off their trailer, Vince said, noting that they kept trying to find an insurer.

“We called for insurance in January and we were refused because they said our trailer needed a lot of work to qualify for insurance,” noted Vince of their trailer which was constructed in 1972. “We bought it 20 years ago and we put siding on it, insulation.”

Currently staying with her father, Janasta said “it’s a small space, that can’t be long term,” especially with two rescue dogs.

“We’re trying right now to find a place to stay,” she said.

The Chaissons have someone willing to take the roof away, then they will remove the siding this week, and later have the trailer demolished.

“We are responsible for getting rid of it, the cost will be our responsibility, it will be added to our property taxes, is my understanding,” said Janasta. “We are trying to take out what we can, and take it by small truckloads because if you take it out as small truckloads, we don’t have to pay as much at the dump.”

Although she knows it has to be done, Janasta confessed it will be hard to see it go.

“I don’t how I’m going to feel to see it being just hauled away; there’s a lot of years here,” she said through tears. “When I walk through this trailer, I literally feel like I’m grieving the loss of somebody that I loved.”

“We thought we were growing to grow old here,” Vince added. “I don’t even want to be here, I think, when they tear it down.”

The Chaissons said that even without being called, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson was immediately at the property on Sept. 24 to put up “Keep Out” signs. They said Samson also contacted a contractor willing to remove the trailer.

“Shawn has been amazing; he’s been here for us every step of the way. We’ve reached out to others but Shawn is the one that responded,” Janasta said. “He’s been a huge help. You need help to navigate because we don’t know what to do.”

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau said the family reached out last week and his constituency office replied that they would pass along any information once they receive it.

“I know that we have sent them to look at the options with the Red Cross that they have for people who have lost their homes or can’t go back home, and that was a first step,” he noted. “My office was waiting for more information on the insurability side of the funding from the province.”

Noting that calls about hurricane damage from constituents have been “non-stop,” the Richmond MLA said last week’s provincial announcement of assistance involved those with insurance.

“For people who couldn’t get coverage, there is an opportunity for potential support,” he said. “All those funding announcements came out mid-last week. We’re still trying to figure out who’s covered for what. We’re still waiting on applications; we just started getting all those in.”

Janasta confirmed with The Reporter on Monday that they received forms from Boudreau’s office to apply for provincial assistance.

Pointing to Red Cross and other programs offering assistance, Janasta said they don’t qualify for emergency lodging since they are staying with her father, and it’s hard finding records since so much was destroyed.

“The applications, we’re going through it, there’s a lot of information that they need, that I don’t know if I can provide,” she said. “I need to prove that I didn’t have insurance, I don’t know how to prove that I didn’t have insurance.”

Photos by Jake Boudrot

Arichat residents Vince and Janasta Chaisson are pictured next to the roof of their trailer which was ripped from their home by Hurricane Fiona.

As soon as she found out about their roof, Janasta’s sister Jenny Pardy took to Facebook to let the community know, and the Chaissons said they are overwhelmed by the response.

“God love the people around here; they’re doing everything they can,” Vince declared. “At least we know people are thinking about us.”

Janasta called the community response “wonderful.”

“We have people that just stop by during the day when they see us here just to see how we are and how we’re feeling,” she said. “To us, it’s everything.”

Next Jenny’s son, and Janasta’s nephew, Cody Pardy, started a GoFund Me page that has raised almost $16,000 from 77 donations. It can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/janasta-and-vincent-chaisson.

“And that’s not including the cash donations that people have just stopped by and given,” Janasta noted. “We have $2,500 in cash just from people stopping by.”

The Acadiaville Community Centre in West Arichat is also hosting a fundraiser on Oct. 15.

“Cody has been working non-stop, my sister has been working non-stop. We have our daughter-in-law in New Glasgow who started a fundraiser up there as well. We have Julieanne Marchand in Louisdale who started selling the squares for $10 a square, a half-and-half,” Janasta said. “We’ve had a lot of people who are definitely doing their best to support us.”

After Vince noted that “this is a place where our son grew up,” Janasta said the most painful losses are the family pictures and souvenirs. She added that family members are going through their old photos to try and replace some of them.

“All of my photo albums, souvenirs from Jordan growing up. I found a little tote box yesterday with a few souvenirs, but other than that, everything is gone; it’s stuff I can’t get back,” she added. “It doesn’t matter if someone were to give us $100,000 tomorrow, I can’t get those things back.”