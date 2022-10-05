ANTIGONISH: Although provincial government offices and public schools have reopened, the effects of Hurricane Fiona continue to be felt in Antigonish town and county.

It wasn’t until late in the afternoon of Sept. 27 that the first gas station in Antigonish re-opened to offer residents a chance to fuel up in town for the first time since the power went out on Sept. 23. While only offering cash, the lineup on the old Highway 104 spanned kilometres on the road, in each direction.

An update from the Antigonish Emergency Management Team (EMT) highlighting that at 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, the Lochaber substation was powered up to serve areas of Highway 7, Post Road, and James Street to ensure residents have access to food and fuel.

Between then and 5:30 a.m., Braemore and Cloverville substations came online and provided power to the majority of town residents.

“Crews have been working tirelessly to get power back to customers of the Antigonish Electric Utility. Our priority was to get the grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants restored, and of course the hospital and long-term care homes,” said Laurie Boucher, Antigonish Mayor. “At this point in time, more residents have power than not, and they continue to work to get everyone back online.”

The priority area for Sept. 27 was the interval area and Hillcrest Street as they have a senior’s care facility.

“In the county we are still seeing widespread outages,” Warden Owen McCarron said on Sept. 27. “There are over 5,000 customers in Antigonish County without power with varying estimated restorations over the coming days. We are continuing to work with Nova Scotia Power to identify those restoration times.”

With ground crews on site as well for clean-up once trees were brought down safely, by 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, the Town of Antigonish announced more people had power than don’t as they were approaching an 80 per cent restoration rate as crews from other utilities had been called in to assist with repairs.

“Progress is a little slower than expected as crews are encountering some equipment issues,” the town said in a post.

The town provided an update indicating crews with the Town Electric Utility were now working on the more complex issues and safety is their top priority when dealing with tangled wires and broken poles.

On Sept. 28, Warden McCarron, Mayor Boucher, and StFX President Andy Hakin met with Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson to discuss the impact Hurricane Fiona has had on the community and their top areas of concern as clean-up efforts continued.

After restoring power to a large portion of the Intervale and a portion of Sylvan Valley, the town’s electric utility focused on Scarboro Drive, upper Viewville Street, and Whiddens Trailer Court.

“We have crews from other utilities arriving today,” the town said in a post on Sept. 28. “Their focus will be individual service connections.

On Sept. 30, it was announced that there was only five per cent of town customers without power.

The EMT indicated crews from Berwick and Bridgewater were on their way to town to assist on a list of over 100 individual connections to be completed.

“As areas become energized, there are sometimes additional challenges that arise, so it is difficult to publicize a schedule of restoration,” the town said. “Our crews are working 16 hour days. All hands are on deck. They are replacing poles, hanging new wires, dealing with downed trees and hanging limbs. These are not easy fixes and take time.”

In a press release issued on Monday, Nova Scotia Power said more than 1,500 people were on the ground making repairs to restore power, with the majority in the northeast region of the province, as well as Cape Breton.

While progress is being made, NSP said the repairs “are proving to be multi-layered and complex,” which is why customers in areas such as Antigonish saw their estimated restoration times change Sunday night.

“It’s important to share information with our customers as soon as we can, even when we know the information is hard to hear,” said Lia MacDonald Northeast Emergency Operations Centre Lead for NSP.

Due to some of the more extreme damage in the hardest hit areas of the province, repairs and restorations required more crews and more time to complete and can take several crews and several hours, even up to a day, to complete, NSP said.

“We know how challenging it is to be without power for this long,” said Mark Sidebottom, Cape Breton Emergency Operations Centre Lead for NSP. “We update our estimates based on the information we get from the field and when a change is necessary, we let customers know as soon as possible.”

In the Northeast Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties, NSP said over 900 people were on the ground including power line technicians, forestry technicians, damage assessors, and field support.

Since Sunday, NSP said there are 100 more people in the region supporting restoration, and crews continue to focus on areas with extensive damage including Antigonish.

About 90,000 customers were affected in this region, and as of Monday morning, NSP said approximately 82 per cent of customers in the northeast had their power restored.

Premier Tim Houston visited Antigonish to survey the impacts Hurricane Fiona left in her path.

Aerial tree removal wasn’t able to begin in Antigonish until Sept. 27, which occurred on almost every street in the town.

On Sept. 30, it was announced Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) Canada has offered their support to residents of Antigonish with cleanup efforts in tree cutting.

MDS suggested their priority would be to help vulnerable residents including seniors, as well as those experiencing economic challenges, accessibility, and health concerns.

“Our crews are now dealing with the more complicated repairs,” the town said. “We are aware that when power is restored to particular areas, that not all homes are getting power.”

The Town of Antigonish has organized a final curbside pickup of tree debris scheduled for Oct. 6, and they announced that branches and limbs should not be longer than 10 feet and no larger than 6 inches in diameter.

After cancelling it twice due to the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the Town of Antigonish will hold its regular monthly meeting on Oct. 17.

On Sept. 26, Premier Tim Houston announced that Nova Scotians severely impacted by Hurricane Fiona will receive financial support.

“Disaster relief funding will be helpful for uninsured losses, but we know this may take time and there will be gaps,” he said in a press release. “That is why we are taking action and giving more support to Nova Scotians most affected by the storm.”

Since not all disasters are covered by private insurance, the province said the Disaster Financial Assistance Program is aimed at helping those whose losses are not insurable. The program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, small business and not-for-profit organization, they noted.

The following one-time financial assistance will be offered to eligible Nova Scotians: $100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours to cover the cost of spoiled food; $250 for every person who has to pay for tree or debris removal from their property; an additional $250 on top of the existing $750 seniors care grant to help with storm reparations; $150 to all current income assistance recipients, including Disability Support Program participants receiving income support; and $1,000 per household in emergency funding for people ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes.

The province said funding will also be provided to support community organizations that help people, which includes: a $2-million fund to assist community centres with the purchase and installation of generators; $500,000 to Feed Nova Scotia and $150,000 in total for non-member food banks in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia; $100,000 to Salvation Army and Red Cross organizations in Cape Breton; $100,000 in total to shelters in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia to help with extra demand; $100,000 to establish a hotel fund, administered by Cape Breton Community Housing, to provide temporary accommodations for people in shelters who cannot go back into their homes; and $150,000 to distribute support to families in need through the SchoolsPlus program which will come in the form of grocery store cards and access to food, where possible.

“We’ve got a ways to go before things are back to normal, but this is a step in the right direction,” John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office said in a press release.

Houston also announced the Small Business Hurricane Relief Program on Sept. 29 which is designed to provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to small business owners to help offset the cost of unanticipated business closures.

“We will continue to work with the business community to understand the ongoing impacts on their operations, and we will be there to support them,” the Premier said in a press release.

To be eligible, the province said businesses must have stopped operating due to the impacts of Hurricane Fiona for at least five days between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.