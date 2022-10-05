Extension allows judge to finish Desmond Fatality Inquiry

PORT HAWKESBURY: To allow Judge Warren Zimmer to continue his work, the conclusion of the Desmond Fatality Inquiry has been extended.

The Desmond Fatality Inquiry, which saw testimony from 69 witnesses over 53 days, spanning the past 32 months, was investigating what caused retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond, who was a former infantryman, to kill his mother, his wife, and his daughter before turning the gun on himself in Upper Big Tracadie on Jan. 3, 2017.

The inquiry began on May 21, 2019 and has faced numerous challenges such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, including long adjournments due to public health restrictions, and a change in venue to the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre, which changed initial timelines.

The extension announcement from the Department of Justice was made via a media release on Sept. 22. The new date is Dec. 31, though the final report is expected to be completed before then.

According to the release, the extension, from Sept. 30, was made under the Regulations Respecting Part-time Judges of the Provincial Court.

The regulations indicate a part-time judge may serve until age 75, but they contain an exception for the judge presiding over the Desmond inquiry.

Without the extension, Judge Zimmer’s service would have ended September 30 because he turned 75 earlier this year.

“We are pleased that Judge Zimmer will remain to conclude the sensitive and high-profile Desmond Fatality Inquiry,” Attorney General and Justice Minister Brad Johns said in the release. “The public has a strong interest in maintaining consistent jurisdiction over this inquiry.”

Jennifer Stairs, communications director for the judiciary, told The Reporter this has been a long and difficult process for all participants, and the inquiry appreciates the importance of the findings for the families involved, as well as the broader public.

“It is important to clarify that the extension announced last month enables Judge Zimmer to continue working as a Provincial Court Judge. It has no direct impact on the fatality inquiry, which is a judicial proceeding under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Court,” Stairs said. “Likewise, the extension does not determine the timeline for Judge Zimmer’s final report. That work is continuing and updates will be provided when his findings and recommendations are ready to be filed with the Provincial Court.”

As a conclusion to the inquiry, Zimmer will file a written report with the provincial court containing his findings and recommendations, which will not contain any findings of legal responsibility.

A copy of the final report will also be provided to the Minister of Justice and made available to the public on the inquiry website.