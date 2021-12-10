The journey to discover Arichat as it was in 1935 continues.

In 1935, the church was at the western extremity on the upper road of the village with the exception of the home of Joe Bonin. With his first wife, Bernadette Theriault, he fathered 12 children: Amable 1913-1994; Madeline, 1914 (married Harry Broussell); Emma, 1916; Alice, 1917; Martha, 1919; Cecile, 1920; Stella, 1910; Marie Rose, 1921; Samuel, 1927; Elizabeth, 1925; Daniel, 1924-1999; and Ludvine, 1923. Bernadette died prematurely in 1943 at the age of 57. Joe’s second wife, 1948, was Eva Allain (1892-1968). Joe Bonin died at the age of 83 in 1970. The old homestead eventually passed into the hands of daughter, Martha, and her husband, Joe Nadeau.

Sometime later, son Amable and his family lived in the same field just to the east. This home burned and was replaced.

Moving west, from the church, on the south side of the upper highway, add the following: Isle Madame Dental Clinic; Clem Fougere and Tara Richard; Ralph Richard; Randy LeBlanc; Donald Blair and Sheila (Skinner) Martell; Clara (McGrath) Theriault; and Allan Fougere

This concludes Arichat proper, and it is now time to discover the outlying areas of the parish such as Barrachois, Robins, and Cap Auguet but let us begin with the courthouse lane north to Ivan Shaw’s. Ivan was married in 1938 to Christina Parker (1919-1969). They had six children: Helen, 1939; Iris, 1943-1993; Jean, 1946; June, 1950; Ruth, 1956; Mary 1953. Ivan, a local house painter, continued to live in the tiny cottage until his death in 1998 at the age of 87. Mary has built her own home adjacent to the homestead.

Across the field from Ivan’s was his parents’ home. Tom Shaw (1885-1954) who married Ada Parker (1884-1953) in St. John’s Anglican Church in 1907. Besides Ivan there were six others: Ruby, 1922-1998; Edna, 1910-1978; Evelyn, 1914-1964; Reggie, 1907-1974; Chester, 1919-1992; and Billy, 1931-1983. Chester was the lone occupant when the home was lost to fire in the 1960s.

Down the road, a quarter mile, around the turn was the home of George Latimer and Mary Doyle who were married in 1897. There were 15 children: Edna 1898-1943; Laura 1899-1974; James 1901-1975; Mary Bridgett 1903; Mary 1903-1965; Daniel 1905; Linwood 1907-1991; Ellen Rosina 1908-1995; Dalton 1908-1937; Robert 1911-1977; Rudolph 1912-1973; John 1914; Margaret 1919-2005; Phillip 1921; and Kathleen 1922-1982. George died in 1946 at the age of 75, and Mary was 62 when she passed away in 1938.

Robert (Bobby) succeeded his father as master of the homestead. He was married to Dorothy (Dot) Doyle and the children were Pearl, 1946; Danny, 1951; Ann, 1955; Martin, 1958; and David, 1961. Ann continues in the residence. Bobby died in 1977 aged 66 while Dorothy was 81 on her death in 2003.

Continuing from the home of Bobby Latimer another half mile down the old, dusty road, moving north, and high up on the hill on the left was the home of Georgie C. Parker (who died in 1950 at the age of 62). He was married to Beatrice Oakes (she died in 1977). They had two children, Christine 1920-1969 and Jean born in 1931. This property passed through several hands.