COVID-19 is not the only illness in the room

Sometimes illnesses need to present themselves for us to appreciate being well.

Most of us apply being ill to our personal levels of wellness; I disagree because I believe it extends to all that impacts our lives. The Oxford Concise Dictionary defines it simply as “the state of being ill” but it does not give groupings of what can be unwell.

Many people are ill from COVID-19. Our health care services are ill due to staff shortages and limitations on its care abilities. The climate is ill which is frequently being demonstrated by floods, forest fires, and wind storms.

The effectiveness (wellness) of the vaccine administration process is being hindered by anti-vaxxers and those who simply “can’t be bothered” to receive their injections. Nineteenth century Danish philosopher, Soren Kierkegaard has been quoted with the following: “There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.” I wonder if the anti-vaxxers should be included within that quote.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, billions of Canadian tax dollars have gone to battling COVID-19 via services, employment aid, etc. Those tax dollars which could have gone to correct illnesses within Canada and internationally are no longer available for dealing with other ailments.

For today’s opinion, I am arguing that illness applies to more than our states of personal wellness. Yes, being ill affects us personally but it also impacts our communities, our support networks, our health services, international relationships, climate changes, and so on.

Space does not permit me to go in-depth with multiple examples therefore I shall reference only a few.

In their book Aftershocks Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order, Colin Kahl and Thomas Wright stated that The Great Influenza (Spanish Flu) “Laid bare, accelerated, and magnified the impact of the underlying forces between and within countries, straining economies, worsening inequality, and contributing to social and political unrest.” I believe the world and our communities, now vividly being exposed by COVID-19, are again in such a dilemma.

COVID-19 has revealed the true condition of Canada’s and the world’s multiple levels of wellness. The COVID virus has ripped the coating off of illnesses and revealed where we must strive for acceptable levels of wellness or collectively suffer dire results.

COVID-19 is not the only illness in the room but its existence has impacted us all so that, it appears, other illnesses are being regarded with less importance. An example of that reality was recently presented in provincial media.

Nova Scotia’s health care services are dealing with an illness of staff shortages. Nova Scotia Health (NSH) has reported “there are thousands of staff vacancies in Nova Scotia’s health care and long-term care system.” NSH also alerted the public to longer than usual waits for care in emergency departments into the winter, particularly where there is an increase in COVID-19 cases and admissions.

Another harsh truth which looms for all of us is that viruses are an ever-present part of our lives and the worlds’. According to National Geographic (2020), more viruses exist than stars in the universe. Biologists estimate that 380 trillion viruses are living on and inside our bodies right now. Some can cause illness but many simply coexist with us.

Our individual challenges are to do what we are able to prevent those carriers of illnesses from getting a toehold and causing us to be ill or moving us to our deaths. Yes, vaccines are now available to combat COVID-19 but what about when we must deal with the next coronavirus that makes its deadly presence?

Part of the requirements and recommendations of our new realities involve some simple and effective procedures such as wearing masks properly, hand washing/sanitizing effectively and physical distancing. It would also be a welcomed demonstration if businesses would continue to implement safeguards to protect their employees and customers against future viruses that become active within our communities.

You might be willing to roll the dice and hope that you will be spared from being attacked by a virus. I prefer to do what I can do to ensure that I and those I interact with are all as well as we can realistically be in this period of many illnesses.

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)