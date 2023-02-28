WEST ARICHAT: A 49-year-old man from Richmond County was arrested and is facing impaired driving charges after a member of the public made a report to the RCMP.

Richmond County District RCMP said in a press release issued today that at around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 20, they received a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 206 in Arichat.

“RCMP officers learned that a man driving a white Ford Escape was possibly under the influence of alcohol,” the police said.

The RCMP said officers spotted the vehicle on Grandique Road and did a traffic stop.

“The officer observed that the driver was displaying signs of impairment and he was placed under arrest for impaired driving,” the RCMP said.

The man was transported to the St. Peter’s RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples that the RCMP said “were more than twice the legal limit.”

The man was later released from custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 24 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation equal to, or over, the legal limit, the RCMP noted.

“Richmond County District RCMP would like to thank the member of the public who reported the impaired driver,” they added. “Impaired driving is one of the four major causal factors of fatal and serious injury collisions on Nova Scotia roads. The RCMP continues to prioritize enforcement related to impaired driving.”