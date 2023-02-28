ANTIGONISH: Although they still have to play the University of New Brunswick in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) final, StFX earned a berth in the U SPORTS national women’s hockey championship.

StFX clinched a spot at the national tournament which will take place in Montreal from March 16 to 19 after beating the Saint Mary’s Huskies three games to one in their best-of-five AUS semi-final series on Monday night in Halifax.

StFX took the first game 5-1 on Feb. 22 at the Charles V. Keating Centre in Antigonish.

AUS leading scorer Maggy Burbidge scored StFX’s first three goals of the game, while Chloe Vukosa had a goal and two assists, with Lea MacLeod getting two assists.

STFX goalie Jamie Johnson made 27 saves for the win.

The next night in Antigonish, the X-Women won 5-3 with goals from Kamdyn Switzer, Kya Moss, Abby Lewis, as well as Vukosa and Burbidge.

Johnson made 31 saves between the pipes.

On Feb. 26, the Huskies beat StFX 6-3 at the Dauphinee Centre in Halifax despite Burbidge’s second straight hat trick.

Saint Mary’s forward Kara MacLean of Antigonish had a goal and an assist.

With 31 saves, Johnson recorded a 4-0 shut-out in Game 4 on Feb. 27 in Halifax with goals from Vukosa, Lewis, and Lauren Dabrowski, who also was credited with an assist. In addition to netting the fourth goal, MacLeod also had an assist.

The schedule for the AUS best of three championship series will be announced Wednesday (March 1).