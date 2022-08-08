Ashley MacIsaac, Tareq Hadhad awarded Platinum Jubilee Medals

HALIFAX: A former refugee fleeing the Syrian Civil War, who then went on to start a successful business and have his story told around the world, and a local musician who rose to international acclaim, have been given more awards.

On Aug. 4, more than 60 Nova Scotians were awarded Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in recognition of significant service to the province, according to a press release from the province. They said the inaugural investiture ceremony took place at the Westin Nova Scotian in Halifax.

The medal recipients represent a broad cross-section of Nova Scotians who have contributed to diverse fields and organizations, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and include Tareq Hadhad of Antigonish, as well as Inverness County fiddler Ashley MacIsaac.

“Her Majesty’s reign embodies the importance of commitment to one’s community, and the Platinum Jubilee Medal honours those who have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to their professions and the well-being of the province,” said Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc.

According to the province, the Queen approved the design of the Platinum Jubilee Medal in June, and over the coming months, it will be awarded to 5,000 Nova Scotians who were nominated by MLAs, businesses, organizations, and residents.

The Government of Nova Scotia said it established the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal program in March, marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne. They said the medal program is modelled on the highly successful Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, which saw 3,800 Nova Scotians recognized in 2012.