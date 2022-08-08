SYDNEY: The 26th Celtic Colours International Festival, presented by TD Bank, kicks off at Sydney’s Centre 200 on Friday, Oct. 7 where The Men of the Deeps, The Barra MacNeils, Dàimh, and Kris Dever will get together for “The Grand Opening.”

Nine days later, the Festival wraps up in Port Hawkesbury with J.P. Cormier, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich & Tim Edey, Mairi Rankin & Eric Wright, and Staran at ‘The Grand Finale.”

Along the way, Celtic Colours said it will present 48 concerts and more than 200 cultural events in communities all over the island.

After the past two years, festival organizers said it is so wonderful to be able to welcome artists back to Cape Breton Island for Celtic Colours. Among those who will be traveling internationally for the festival are: Adam Sutherland & John Somerville (Scotland); Mec Lir (Isle of Man/Scotland); and Bríd Harper & Dermot Byrne (Ireland). Some familiar names returning from closer to home include: David Francey (Ontario); The Fretless (BC); Jake Lauzon (Ontario); Alex Kusturok (Manitoba); and Cathy Ann MacPhee who lives in Nova Scotia now.

Celtic Colours said there will be a number of artists making their debut this year including: Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys (PEI); Les Fireflies (New Brunswick); Sian (Scotland); Fortunate Ones (Newfoundland); Pine Tree Flyers (USA); and Nadine Landry & Sammy Lind (Quebec); along with Cape Bretoners Jenn Sheppard, Hauler, and Sons of Membertou.

Last year during Celtic Colours at Home, Inn Echo, Lonesome Ace Stringband, and The Gilberts were featured in the festival for the first time, and organizers said they are so excited for them to have the full Celtic Colours experience this year, traveling around the island for concerts, visiting host communities, and, perhaps most importantly, getting to go to Festival Club.

Celtic Colours aid plenty of Cape Breton performers and culture bearers will be on hand to celebrate the island’s roots including: Heather Rankin; Dwayne Côté; Wendy MacIsaac; Doug MacPhee; Mary Jane Lamond; Howie MacDonald; Brenda Stubbert; and Morgan Toney.

Organizers said Ashley MacIsaac will share the stage with a number of Cape Breton’s finest traditional piano players through the week and, of course, the festival will also shine the spotlight on Cape Breton’s dance and piping traditions.

With more than 200 community cultural experiences happening in every corner of the island, there’s plenty of opportunities to get immersed in the culture between concerts, Celtic Colours said.

Those interested can step their way into a square dance, sit in on a session, take a workshop in dance or fiddle, or enjoy a guided walk or hike with a magnificent view, organizers said, noting there’s nothing like sharing a home-cooked meal. This year there are more than 40 community meals to choose from in your travels, they said.

And don’t forget Festival Club, where the true spirit of Celtic Colours never sleeps. They said Festival Club is open late every night, and no one knows who might show up to play.

Celtic Colours International Festival takes place Oct. 7 to 15 and tickets are on sale For the full schedule and lineup of artists, visit: celtic-colours.com.