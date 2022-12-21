MILLBROOK FIRST NATION: The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs (ANSMC) said it is “frustrated” by the recent seizure of a fishing boat and equipment by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Over a month ago, Potlotek First Nation Harvester Craig Doucette had his boat and gear seized by DFO’s Conservation and Protection (C&P) agency even though he was fishing under their Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery Plan, the ANSMC noted. To date, no charges have been laid, but the assembly said Doucette’s boat and gear remain in DFO’s possession.

“DFO’s seizure has impeded a Mi’kmaw harvester’s opportunity to exercise his Supreme Court affirmed Treaty Right,” said Chief Gerald Toney, Fisheries Co-Lead for the ANSMC. “C&P’s decision to take away his ability to fish for a livelihood impacts his ability to provide for his family going into the holiday season.”

Lauren Sankey, a spokesperson for the DFO confirmed that on Nov. 15, fishery officers arrested, and later released, three individuals and seized a lobster fishing vessel in St. Peter’s. She said lobster traps were also seized “due to alleged non-compliance with the Fisheries Act and regulations.”

During an inspection of a lobster pound in Shelburne County on Nov. 16, fishery officers arrested and later released one person, and seized a truck carrying approximately 5,400 pounds of lobster due to alleged non-compliance with Fisheries Act regulations.

While no charges have been laid, Sankey wrote that in both cases all living lobster were released live back into the ocean.

The assembly questioned the message DFO is conveying to harvesters by seizing gear and not pursuing charges.

“Craig Doucette has been left with no opportunity to fight for his Rights,” said Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall, also Fisheries Co-Lead for the assembly. “C&P has yet to charge him, so he has no indication what they feel he did wrong. He was harvesting under our community plan. We need an answer on what C&P’s issue is.”

While the Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery is managed by the Mi’kmaw communities, all fishing gear, equipment, and supplies are purchased and owned by harvesters, the ANSMC said.

“Our people are fishing to better their lives and the lives of their families and they have every right to do so,” said Marshall.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, the DFO said fishery officers are guided by Section 70 of the Fisheries Act regarding the disposition of seized items and the options available, depending on the circumstances.

“When fishing gear is seized, fishery officers may retain custody of the seized items (or deliver them to the custody of anyone they consider appropriate),” the DFO said in an emailed response. “If legal proceedings are initiated, they can retain custody until any proceedings are complete. If legal proceedings are not initiated, the seized goods are returned to the owner(s) after a period of 90 days, or upon decision not to initiate proceedings.”

DFO said it is the role of fishery officers to promote compliance with the rules, and non-compliance with the Fisheries Act and associated regulations “could be subject to enforcement action.”

In October, the DFO said fishery officers seized 249 lobster traps in waters off Richmond County.

At the time, Sankey said between Oct. 12 and 21, 210 traps were seized in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 29, St. Peter’s Bay, and in LFA 28, the Bras d’Or Lake, 39 traps were seized during that same time. Sankey said the traps were seized for “a variety of reasons,” including unauthorized or improper tags.

In a Facebook post made on Oct. 16, the DFO said it is aware of lobster fishing activity in the vicinity of St. Peter’s Bay, Chedabucto Bay and Canso, and until the commercial lobster seasons begin in this area in April, 2023 only Food, Social and Ceremonial (FSC) fishing under a DFO-issued licence is authorized.

Noting its critical role in managing the shared resource, the DFO said in October that it is working with Indigenous communities to implement their moderate livelihood fishing plans within the established season and under a DFO-issued harvest document.

Sankey said fishery officers are on the water and at wharves providing education, and conducting high-visibility vessel patrols and inspections to enforce the Fisheries Act. She said officers were inspecting lobster fishing gear for compliance with FSC licences.

Potlotek First Nation and the assembly also announced they decided to discontinue their ongoing civil case which is testing provisions of the Fisheries Act in Nova Scotia Supreme Court’s Trial Division. The assembly said it has decided to put its efforts and resources into Doucette’s defence.

The civil suit was filed in 2020 in response to enforcement action taken against harvesters from Potlotek First Nation upon the launch of their community’s Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery, the ANSMC said. Since then, the assembly said DFO has refused to respect that these issues are before the Supreme Court and continued to “harass” Potlotek livelihood harvesters.

The assembly said they and Mi’kmaw communities have limited resources to be involved in a civil action while defending fisheries prosecutions.

“Deciding to discontinue a lawsuit is never an easy decision,” said Toney. “But we also recognize that in order to best protect our Treaty Rights and our Netukulimk authorized harvesters, we had to shift our support to do what’s best for all Mi’kmaw harvesters.”

The assembly said it will continue to express to the DFO that the Fisheries Act and Regulations unjustifiably infringe upon the Treaty Right affirmed in the Marshall Decision in 1999. The assembly said it is adamant that DFO’s Conservation and Protection Branch has no jurisdiction to take any steps against approved community livelihood harvesters.

“It is important that DFO understands that our harvesters have a court affirmed right to pursue a moderate livelihood and we will continue to push for solutions so that Mi’kmaq can harvest for a livelihood without any infringement by DFO on our Treaty Rights,” added Marshall.