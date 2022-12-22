Several members of the German national team watch as one of their coaches explains a drill during a training camp practice at the Charles V. Keating Centre in Antigonish.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
This German goaltender reacts to an attacking player during a team practice in Antigonish, preparing for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
Members of the Austrian under-20 national team are seen skating a lap during a Dec. 19 practice at StFX University.
One of the forward lines for Austria discusses their strategy mid-drill as they prepared for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at StFX Univeristy.
Veit Oswald eyes the puck as it’s passed during Germany’s practice.
Markus Freis watches his coach explain a drill.
Robin van Calster discusses a drill with one of his teammates.
Arizona Coyotes draftpick Julian Lutz smiles with a teammate during one of Germany’s practices at StFX University.
Following their practice on Dec. 19, Austrian centremen practice taking face-offs against one another.
Austria’s Assistant Coach Nate DiCasmirro goes in for a fist bump with one of his players.
An Austrian goalie and coach go over a play on a whiteboard during a team practice at StFX University on Dec. 19.
Previous articleAssembly of chiefs ‘frustrated’ by seizure of boat and gear
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.