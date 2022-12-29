PORT HAWKESBURY: Two Members of Parliament (MP) announced the Government of Canada’s plan to renew Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan with a commitment of $2 billion over nine years.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Mike Kelloway, announced over $384 million in funding through the 14 new and existing initiatives to strengthen and improve marine safety under the next phase of the Ocean Protection plan.

The federal funding announcement was made on July 26 at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury.

The federal transport minister advised that in Nova Scotia and across the Atlantic region, the Ocean Protection Plan has helped nearly 350 students complete training through the marine training program at the Strait Area Campus of the NSCC.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A successful businesswoman with ties to a local community left a $2-million legacy gift for the students at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) in Port Hawkesbury.

The NSCC Foundation, in partnership with David Cook, celebrated the life of his late wife Margaret Mary Cook on July 26, during a small, intimate family gathering in recognition of a $2-million legacy gift to fund student awards in perpetuity at the Strait Area Campus.

According to Michelle Bussey, executive director of the NSCC Foundation, the $2 million will be endowed to produce interest every year, from which bursaries will be awarded to students.

The Margaret Cook and Dr. David Cook Bursary will fund a minimum of 35 awards of $2,000 annually at NSCC’s Strait Area Campus and will be available to full-time students in any year of study in any program.

Cook, who was the youngest of eight children, is described as being a caring, egalitarian and generous of heart and spirit. She thrived throughout her successful career in business, never losing sight of her Nova Scotian roots and remained grounded by her loving upbringing.

This shone through her work ethic and in her wish to give back to her community through many organizations, including NSCC.

To show the college’s gratitude for Cook’s generosity, the Strait Area Campus Learning Commons will now become the Margaret Mary Cook Learning Commons, to reflect her commitment to supporting students’ access to post-secondary education.

Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Lobster trap stacking was the first component of the nautical obstacle course during the 2022 Harbour Wars event, held this year in memory of the late Alayne Martell who was instrumental in directing the first fundraising event in 2019. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia just a few months later and passed away in late 2020.

STRAIT AREA: The findings from a homelessness count completed throughout Eastern Nova Scotia in November of 2021 were released on Aug.3 and it highlighted a need for housing strategies throughout all counties in Cape Breton Island, along with Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

The report counted a combined total of 483 individuals who identify as living with homelessness in the regions where the study took place. This includes 419 people aged 16 or older, along with 64 children also reported to be under the care of people experiencing homelessness.

In Antigonish County there are six unsheltered individuals, five in emergency shelters, 24 provisionally accommodated and, 16 at risk of homelessness. In Richmond, Inverness, Victoria and Guysborough counties combined, there are six unsheltered individuals, six in emergency shelters, 19 provisionally sheltered, and 12 at risk of homelessness. The survey was completed by the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group, Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition, the Health Promotion Team in Mental Health and Addictions, Nova Scotia Health and Cape Breton University.

Taking place over four weeks throughout November 2021, the service-based survey relied on information gathered from 48 organizations who are in contact with people experiencing homelessness throughout Cape Breton Island, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

The report also highlights several key barriers when it comes to accessing and keeping appropriate, stable and permanent housing. The top five barriers being: lack of appropriate housing availability, addictions or substance use, mental illness, low income and poor housing options.

Lilla Roy, a professor at the School of Nursing at Cape Breton University and Principal Investigator for the survey, said the report also highlights what homelessness looks like in rural areas, as opposed to larger towns and cities, important data she says the general public should be aware of.

Contributed photo

Paqtnkek Chief Tma Francis passed away suddenly at home on Aug. 15 at the age of 40. After three years on council, Francis was appointed by his fellow councillors to assume the role of Paqtnkek’s interim chief in August 2020.

POTLOTEK FIRST NATION: Wilbert Marshall was re-elected chief.

Elections for Office of Chief and Councillors for Potlotek were held on Aug. 5t.

Marshall was re-elected for the Office of Chief with approximately 40 per cent of the vote, or 155 ballots of the 389 total votes; Tahirih Paul was the runner-up with 81 votes, Anita Basque walked away with 75 votes, Wayne Douglas Johnson Sr. recorded 50 votes and Darrell W. Johnson Sr. rounded out the group with 28.

In addition to Marshall being re-elected, he will be joined around the council table with a group of seven new council members. None of the current councillors were re-elected.

Serving as councillors for the next four years, Tyrone Bernard received the highest amount of support from the community with 206 total votes.

Mary Susan Lafford (148), Mary Leeann Johnson (144), Aaron Marshall (138), Junior Johnson (134), John Boy Marshall (128), Isaiah Bernard (126) and Jocelyn Marshall (108) round out Potlotek’s council table.

While no councillors continued on from the previous term, two of newly elected council members, Jocelyn Marshall and Junior Johnson served on council in prior years.

MARGAREE FORKS: An Inverness County woman drowned after tubing in a local river.

The 58-year-old was found near Coady Road along the Maragree River in Margaree Forks.

According to information from the RCMP, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on August 5, emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall indicated the woman, who was from Mabou, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman’s death was considered suspicious and the investigation was turned over to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The waterfront in the town is undergoing a multi-phase strategic plan.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Allan MacMaster, the MLA for Inverness, along with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton announced the waterfront revitalization project outside the Oceans Innovation Centre – A’Paqt Place on Aug. 3.

Kelloway, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard said the federal government’s contribution of $189,909 is to help Port Hawkesbury take advantage of new opportunities to make a difference in the everyday life of their residents.

This project, Kelloway said creates an environment to help new and existing businesses while also developing and nurturing tourism opportunities, and what he likes about it, is it truly represents the innovative spirit of community leaders in Port Hawkesbury.

Deputy Premier MacMaster advised growing up he always viewed Port Hawkesbury as a hub that supported the Quad Counties.

The Province of Nova Scotia will be contributing $35,000 on the revitalization project, while the Town of Port Hawkesbury is contributing $118,000.

In 2020, the Town of Port Hawkesbury consulted with the community and stakeholders resulting in a refresh of a Waterfront Development Strategy outlining new ideas and projects that will attract more residents, entrepreneurs, tourists and investment to the waterfront.

Another complementary Active Transportation project announced in June 2021 will add seven kilometres of pathways, including a connector to the waterfront.

PORT HASTINGS: The operator and charter service provider of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport got a new partner, after an investment from EverWind Fuels.

EverWind Fuels purchased a large energy storage facility in Point Tupper as part of a $100-million investment in the region to develop a world-class green hydrogen hub, where they will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Last month, it was announced EverWind Fuels was joining Celtic Air Services and AxAir Aviation as a partner after providing the capital to “buy-out” a previous partner.

Additionally, Vichie suggested there are a few things Celtic Air Services would like to accomplish, such as investing to build a hangar at the airport. Secondly, as the wind and offshore wind industries develop, Vichie said there is a need for aerial support.

Celtic Air President David Morgan said the help couldn’t have come at a better time for them.

Photo by Drake Lowthers

Cameron’s Jewellery on Main Street in Antigonish celebrated their 100 anniversary on Aug. 18.

NORTH LOCHABER: An international student attending StFX University drowned following a kayaking trip in Antigonish County.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed that Antigonish District RCMP received a request to assist the 19-year-old on Aug. 8 at around 4 p.m., after they had fallen into the water at Lochaber Lake and never resurfaced.

Public Communications Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter when authorities arrived on scene along Highway 7, they learned the international student had been kayaking with a 27-year-old man.

Marshall indicated the student wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

Marshall advised the underwater recovery team was called and the student’s body was located “directly underneath the dock” around 11 p.m., later that night by divers.

The Reporter learned that the student was also employed with the university, and out of respect the flags on campus are currently being flown at half-mast.

Although authorities don’t believe the student’s death is suspicious, the investigation was transferred to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

HALIFAX: A local wind project was selected and another was rejected to take part in a power purchase agreement with Nova Scotia Power (NSP).

In a press release issued on Aug. 17, CustomerFirst Renewables, the procurement administrator for the provincial government, announced the successful energy projects that included WEB Weavers Mountain Wind in Antigonish and Pictou counties, which will be developed by SWEB Development and Glooscap First Nation.

Successful projects will receive a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NSP for the sale of their renewable electricity, according to the release. The projects must secure all required regulatory permits and approvals, including an environmental assessment which involves holding community consultations, CustomerFirst noted.

A proposal from Community Wind for a 100 megawatt, 18-turbine wind farm along Route 19 on approximately 8,000 hectares of Crown and private land between Long Point and Creignish was turned down.

In a press release issued after the announcement, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said he was satisfied that proposal was rejected.

GUYSBOROUGH: Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (MLS) announced the company signed a Crown land lease on Aug. 18 with the province for land in the Canso/Dover/Hazel Hill area of Guysborough County.

The approximately 334.5 acres of Crown land is the proposed site for the first commercial spaceport in Canada. Stephen Matier, president and CEO, Maritime Launch Services, said, “Acquiring the land lease is a huge milestone for Maritime Launch and the development of Spaceport Nova Scotia.”

The lease granted to MLS for the purpose of developing a private commercial space launch site consisting of a horizontal integration facility, launch pad and related infrastructure to support launch activities is for a term of 20 years with an option to renew for an additional 20 years, if the company meets terms and conditions in the lease.

Preliminary work took place last summer on the site.

The company continues to work with the Nova Scotia Department of Environment to meet the conditions of the environmental assessment which received approval in June of 2019.

Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Emily MacDonald took the lead on some Gaelic songs during the Johnstown Milling Frolic, an event in which participants sing while they ‘work the cloth’ in much the same way their ancestors did in years past.

HALIFAX: The Ecology Action Centre (EAC) raised concerns over two major gold mining approvals made by the Nova Scotia government, including one in Goldboro.

On Aug. 2, Signal Gold Inc.’s proposal for their Goldboro-based double open pit gold mine was approved by Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Tim Halman.

Mimi O’Handley, who is EAC’s wetlands and water coordinator, suggested the department’s decisions facilitate the dramatic expansion of gold mining in Nova Scotia, all to the detriment to the people, nature, and the public purse.

She also explained gold can also be recycled infinitely, so the gold that’s already mined is not going anywhere or isn’t deteriorating in anyway. On top of just not needing it, O’Handley raises concerns that gold mining is a very risky industry.

Looking at this specific gold mine, O’Handley advised a lot of wetlands will be destroyed. According to the wetlands policy in Nova Scotia, she said, WSS’ cannot be altered at all.

Highlighting Atlantic Gold’s project that pays no corporate provincial tax, yet provincial funds contribute to making the company profitable, she explained in 2019, the province spent $2.7 million to fix the public road to the Touquoy mine, which had been badly damaged by the trucks using it to access the mine.