WEST BAY: Seven people were rescued from a burning boat on the Bras d’Or Lake near West Bay in late July.

On July 29, at around 11:22 a.m., the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) received a notice that there was a fishing vessel on fire with seven people onboard.

Although the occupants had to abandon the vessel, Owens said it contained the proper gear and safety requirements necessary.

STRAIT AREA: Three people died following separate incidents in Cape Breton.

On Aug. 1 at approximately 5:45 a.m., Inverness RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Strathlorne.

The RCMP said Emergency Health Services and local volunteer fire fighters also attended the scene and found a Honda Civic off the roadway with extensive damage.

Both men from Cape Breton, a 24-yearold from Sydney Mines and a 30-year-old from Glace Bay, were pronounced deceased at the scene, the police said.

On July 31 at 3:47 p.m., Baddeck RCMP responded to a call of a personal water craft (PWC) incident on the Bras d’Or Lake near Beinn Bhreagh.

The RCMP learned a man was operating a PWC with another man as a passenger when it overturned more than a kilometer from the shoreline at approximately 1 p.m. Police said the passenger was able to swim to shore to get assistance while the operator stayed near the craft, and both were wearing life-vests.

Police engaged the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and Cape Breton and Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue Teams in the search for the driver that continued overnight.

The RCMP confirmed in a press release, the victim a 24-year-old man from Whitney Pier was recovered on the shoreline near Ross Ferry and pronounced deceased at the scene.

CHAPEL ISLAND: A 52-year-old Chapel Island man faced a total of 10 charges following an early morning home invasion on Highway 4.

According to a release from the police, at 3:56 a.m. on Aug. 8, the Richmond County RCMP responded to a complaint of an agitated man who was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.

Cpl. Chris Marshall explained all parties involved in the matter were known to each other, and this wasn’t a random act.

Russell Charles Battiste was charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, two counts each of mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon, along with one count each of break and enter with intent, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

JUDIQUE: The driver of a dirt bike which collided with a dump truck in August was airlifted to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

Inverness County District RCMP said they investigated the motor vehicle collision which took place on Route 19 in Judique.

On Aug. 3, at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, volunteer fire fighters and Emergency Health Services attended the scene where it was determined that a dump truck had been travelling south on Route 19 when a dirt bike entered the highway from a dirt trail.

The driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old, was ejected, according to the RCMP.

The young driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to local hospital by ambulance, then was later transported to hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight where he remained in stable condition the next day, according to Marshall.

ANTIGONISH: A Halifax man is facing two years of probation after inadequately convincing a judge he was in a state of automatism and is responsible for his actions following an assault of an Antigonish doctor.

According to a judge’s decision on Jan. 18, 2021, James Timothy Cecil Barron, 33, violently assaulted Dr. Faisal Rahman outside the doctor’s home on May 6, 2018.

In his decision earlier this year, he said based upon evidence he was not satisfied that Barron was in a state of impairment, to the extent that he did not have voluntary control over his actions at the time of his altercation.

The judge placed Barron on probation for a duration of 24 months, with conditions including that he avoid Rahman and his family, he obey a nightly curfew, not possessing or consuming alcohol, not entering or being in the premises where alcohol is the primary product of sale and he completes an anger management program.

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal upheld a former St. Francis Xavier University student’s sexual assault conviction.

James Stanton, 22, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a female student in her dorm room during a 2017 party, following a trial in Antigonish Provincial Court in May 2019.

In his analysis, the trial judge, concluded Stanton had taken unfair advantage of the young woman, who had a crush on him and wanted a relationship to develop, and rejected Stanton’s theory that the complainant made up the rape allegation because Stanton dumped her.

The judge enforced a 10-month conditional sentence, to be followed by two years’ probation, and ordered Stanton to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

After a Supreme Court judge dismissed his appeal in February 2020, Stanton applied to the Appeal Court for an appeal. In his notice seeking a new trial, Stanton claimed the trial judge and Supreme Court judges both “committed errors of law.”

An Appeal Court panel heard the appeal June 9 and unanimously dismissed it in a decision released on July 20.

MARGAREE: A woman airlifted to hospital following what was believed to be a shark attack did fine, according to her family.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the RCMP received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 that a shark allegedly bit 21-yearold Taylor Boudreau-Deveaux while she was swimming off a boat approximately one kilometre west of Margaree.

Joyce also confirmed that Boudreau-Deveaux was airlifted to hospital in Halifax via EHS LifeFlight.

OTTAWA: With a few days remaining in the Nova Scotia election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled the plug on the federal vote.

On Aug. 15, Trudeau dissolved parliament and visited Governor General Mary Simon to drop the writ for Canada’s 44th general election. Election day will be Sept. 20.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said he was most proud of the federal investments in twinning of Highway 104, the new infrastructure upgrades at NSCC, StFX, and other community infrastructure like the new Antigonish Farmers’ Market.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A peer support group based in the town was looking for a new headquarters.

Fresh Start Peer Support president and founder Michael George said the group lost its rental property at 307 Granville Street on July 30 after moving in three-years-ago.

George said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the group’s ability to raise funds and maintain their office and program space.

George said they were unable to purchase their former location which was up for sale. He said the former facility had a kitchen and dining room area, a shower and change area, and space for groups and programs.

At their former location, George said they conducted remodelling according to their needs, with plans to put eight beds upstairs, then COVID-19 hit.

Without a permanent building or finances to rent a facility, George said it is difficult to maintain this much needed community service. Office and program space is necessary in the non-profit world, and George said Fresh Start Peer Support cannot do this without community involvement and financial backing.

ANTIGONISH: A father and son charged in relation to a case where vigilante justice was carried out in Guysborough County were found guilty by a judge in Antigonish Provincial Court.

Marie Joseph natives Eric Victor Pace, 66, faced one count of dangerous operation of a motor vessel and Richard Pace, 47, was charged with uttering threats and mischief causing danger to life.

The father and son entered not guilty pleas during an election-and-plea hearing in October, they stood trial in Antigonish Provincial Court on July 5, and both men were found guilty on July 14 when Judge Bill Digby delivered his oral decision.

RCMP say an operator of a fishing boat purposefully struck another fishing boat on May 13, 2018. While no one was hurt, as a result of the incident, one boat was physically damaged.

The incident was curtailed from a recent fishing license change in the area; however no illegal fishing was taking place.

ANTIGONISH: The theft of a vehicle and the subsequent break-in at a local gas station hours later were believed to be connected and investigated by the Antigonish RCMP.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 9, a black Buick Enclave was stolen from the parking lot of a vehicle repair business in Antigonish.

According to RCMP, at 1:20 a.m., a driver of a black Hyundai Elantra drove into the parking lot, exited their vehicle and proceeded to the key drop box located on the side of the building, where they were able to gain access to the drop box and stole the keys to the Buick Enclave.

The individual returned to the Hyundai Elantra and left the area, but returned a short time later. Exiting the vehicle for the second time, he approached the Buick Enclave, unlocked it, and drove off; all while an unknown passenger drove off in the Hyundai Elantra

Later that same morning, at approximately 3 a.m. RCMP responded to a break-in at the Irving Grab’N’Go gas station at Nova Landing in West River.

It was determined that a man had broken into the gas station and had stolen cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets before getting away. RCMP believe the individual used the same Buick Enclave that was stolen from the repair shop earlier that morning.

COLINDALE: The RCMP charged a woman for assaulting a road safety flag person on Little Mabou Road in Colindale.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 16, Inverness County District RCMP received a complaint of an assault in a construction zone.

A short time later, police said they arrested a 63-year-old woman from Port Hood, without incident.

The woman was released on conditions and is facing one charge of assault, the RCMP said, adding that she would appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.

BROOK VILLAGE: Frizzles Bridge re-opened, and community members were quite pleased by how quickly workers with the Department of Transportation and Active Transit (DTAT) got the job done.

Originally, the DTAT timeline called for six to eight weeks of repairs before the bridge was once again open. Complicating matters was that, originally, the plan was to leave the bridge open to one lane of traffic. That plan was changed when closer inspection revealed more elaborate repairs were needed.

The bridge is on Route 252, a 30-kilometre road connecting Route 19 and Highway 105.

Upset with the closure, community members requested a meeting with DTAT officials. That meeting took place on July 29.

Repairs began on July 21 and construction ended on Aug. 10. The work included replacement of the deck, girders and rails, along with a great deal of concrete work.

Crews are seen installing StFX University’s Morrison Hall with new energy-efficient dining hall windows.

ANTIGONISH: StFX’s main chow area, in historic Morrison Hall, underwent a number of renovations last summer, adding modern technology to the 83-year-old building while maintaining its traditional look and feel.

After the dining hall opened its doors to feed students for the first time on May 5, 1938, the university has now replaced the large front windows with new energy-efficient windows, which will allow them to eliminate the curtains, will allow for more natural light, while also helping to regulate the temperature.

Luc Venedam, facilities management project manager, highlighted how the installation of the new dining hall windows that face University Avenue will maintain the grid design of the original wood, single pane windows.

The results, he indicated, will reduce solar glare and will provide a better, more comfortable dining experience, especially in Morrison’s sun porch area.

Other improvements as part of the upgrades include StFX replacing the main dishwasher, dish tabling system and upcoming replacement of the waste disposal/composting system, along with several new service appliances.

ANTIGONISH: Michelle Thompson said she was excited to start making an impact on the community she loves.

Thompson received a total of 4,187 votes, which accounted for 50.3 per cent of the 8,317 casted votes. Although there was the possibility of a disengaged electorate during a summer election, Thompson said she found out firsthand that that was not the case, whatsoever.

The CEO of Antigonish’s RK MacDonald Nursing Home, who spent the previous 30 years in the health care sector, unseated prominent Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey, who was the former Minister of Health and Wellness, before a failed Liberal leadership bid.

Most recently, in the former Rankin government, Delorey was the Minister of Justice. In the Aug. 17 election, he recorded 2,579 votes; 1,298 less than he did in the previous provincial election, where he received 43 per cent of the vote.

When asked if she feels the health care issue played a role in her ousting the former health minister, Thompson believes the PC health care platform really resonated with voters.

While she was one of nine PC candidates who came with a background as a medical professional, and Tim Houston’s previous claims on a campaign stop in Antigonish that Thompson would help fix Nova Scotia’s health crisis, there was a possibility Thompson could receive a cabinet post.

PC leader Tim Houston, left, and Antigonish PC candidate Michelle Thompson, right, chat with Michelle MacDonald, the owner of Trendy’s Clothing Ltd. about the better paycheque guarantee and the Nova Scotia Loyal Card during their campaign stop in Antigonish on July 23.

TRACADIE: The Progressive Conservative MLA-elect for Guysborough-Tracadie said his party understood the number one issue for Nova Scotians was health care.

In the Aug. 17 election, Morrow, a political newcomer, unseated the long-time municipal and provincial politician Lloyd Hines, who held the seat since 2013 and was most recently the Liberal cabinet minister for Transportation and Active Transit.

Morrow was one of a handful of PC candidates to become Members of the Legislative Assembly as they knocked off prominent Liberal incumbent cabinet ministers during the surge of blue that swept across the province during Nova Scotia’s 41st general election.

With the province virtually turning blue, Morrow said the PC representation is strong across the Strait area with Michelle Thompson in Antigonish, Trevor Boudreau in Richmond, and Allan MacMaster in Inverness.

When asked what he’s most excited about once being sworn-in as MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie, he said the biggest thing is getting down to work and getting his feet under him after hearing a lot of issues on the campaign trail.

Pictured are Premier-elect Tim Houston (left) and Richmond MLA-elect Trevor Boudreau.

RICHMOND COUNTY: The Progressive Conservative sweep of Nova Scotia included a long-time Liberal riding in Cape Breton.

With all polls reporting, Elections Nova Scotia (ENS) reported PC candidate Trevor Boudreau winning comfortably with 2,773 votes, while Liberal candidate Matt Haley has 2,009 votes, independent candidate Alana Paon came away with 394 votes, and first-time NDP candidate Bryson Syliboy received 266 votes.

The MLA-elect said he was happy to receive support in traditionally Liberal parts of the riding, like Isle Madame and Louisdale.

The new PC MLA said the amount of groundwork he’s put in since being nominated last year had the desired effect.

Boudreau, a chiropractor who co-owns In Motion Chiropractic Centre in Port Hawkesbury, was nominated last summer. A former Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor, Boudreau is past vice-president of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, a former chair of the board for the Louisdale Community Homes, former chair of the Allan J. MacEachen Airport in Port Hastings, and the co-chair of the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health Committee.

Although he was pleasantly surprised at the PC’s majority win, Boudreau attributed it to the substance his party brought to the campaign on issues like health care and restarting the economy.

The last PC MLA for the riding of Richmond was Greg MacIsaac who took the riding in the PC sweep of 1984 under former Premier John Buchanan. Richie Mann won the riding back for the Liberals in 1988 and 1993.

INVERNESS COUNTY: The riding of Inverness was not be left out of Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government.

After the votes were counted on Aug. 17, Elections Nova Scotia (ENS) reported that Incumbent and PC House Leader Allan MacMaster took the riding with 4,833 votes, while Liberal candidate Damian MacInnis finished in second place with 3,112 votes and NDP candidate Joanna Clark had 698 votes.

MacMaster said he was expecting a PC minority government, with his party netting 26 or 27 seats, but was soon pleasantly surprised.

Regionally, MacMaster suspected change was afoot but he expressed surprise at the defeats of two Liberal cabinet ministers and long-time MLAs.

In the 2017 provincial election, MacMaster took 61.9 per cent of the vote, coming away with a 2,340 vote majority, and this year, he had a vote share of 55.92 per cent, according to ENS.

Allan MacMaster is pictured on election night.

GUYSBOROUGH: News that Guysborough residents had long been waiting for arrived via a Facebook post on Aug. 15 from the Guysborough Memorial Hospital Foundation: “a new family physician joining our hospital and family practice starting this fall.”

The foundation has been working for years to recruit doctors for the hospital, which has only one full-time physician at a facility that should have four.

The new doctor is based in the U.K. She had been considering the position in Guysborough for months, and had given a verbal commitment, but it wasn’t until August that a contract was signed allowing for the announcement, Bill Innis, chair of the hospital foundation said.

The new physician will be able to cover the emergency department, office practice and nursing home.