ANTIGONISH: A potential merger between the East Coast Credit Union and two of its sister unions didn’t go through as planned.

In May, the East Coast Credit Union, along with the Teachers Plus Credit Union, and the Valley Credit Union, proposed a merger to its members that would see the three bodies join under the banner of the East Coast Credit Union.

While Teachers Plus Credit Union and Valley Credit Union’s members voted in favour of the amalgamation, East Coast Credit Union did not earn the two-thirds support from their members to proceed.

The combined Credit Union was proposing to continue to be a community-focused financial institution putting the needs of individuals, families, the Nova Scotia teaching community, and small businesses first.

ANTIGONISH: While it wasn’t mandatory for students to have one or both of their COVID-19 vaccinations to attend StFX University last fall, the university established a campaign with a drive to push vaccinations.

In a letter to the campus community, StFX President Andy Hakin said students, faculty, and teaching staff are eager to safely resume many of the immersive community, teaching, and research opportunities that were been put on hold because of COVID-19.

GOLDBORO: The developer for the proposed $10 billion Goldboro Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility pulled the plug on the current project.

While Pieridae has made tremendous progress in advancing the Goldboro LNG project, the company’s CEO suggested as of June 30, they had fulfilled only four of 12 requirements in the contract with Uniper SE.

Pieridae delayed their final investment decision (FID) last year as the COVID-19 pandemic rattled the globe.

The missing requirements included securing gas supplies, pipeline service contracts and project finance, terminal parts orders, and an engineering, procurement and construction contract, along with their FID.

The shelved version of the project that was initially announced in 2012, would have seen gas being imported to Goldboro, where it would be processed on-site before being exported to Germany.

HALIFAX: A long-serving local veterinarian agreed to give up his licence and sell his practice, after the Complaints Committee of the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association (NSVMA) reached an agreement with Dr. Sietse Van Zwol.

In addition to Port Hawkesbury, the Highland Animal Hospital has offices in Guysborough, Inverness, Chéticamp, and Ingonish.

According to a summary of the committee’s decision, the subject of the complaint is the treatment of an eight-year-old Husky named Cooper who was brought to the Highland Animal Hospital in Ingonish for an assessment on Aug. 4, 2020. The complainant said Van Zwol sought permission to give an injection to Cooper to relax him and prevent from being bitten, noting the dog’s owner consented to that injection.

The complainant then realized that Cooper had been euthanized and demanded an explanation for which Van Zwol apologized, noting he had three dogs to euthanize that day.

The Highland Animal Hospital in Port Hawkesbury (pictured), as well as clinics in Guysborough, Inverness, Chéticamp, and Ingonish were sold after long-time local veterinarian Sietse Van Zwol agreed to permanently retire following an agreement with the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association.

ANTIGONISH: The former Premier of Nova Scotia called Alternative Resource Energy Authority’s (AREA) large scale solar garden, something that’s never been done in Nova Scotia.

The $22.4 million project to develop solar gardens in the three communities that make up AREA, Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay, will produce 10 megawatts, and see the town receive a 2.1 megawatt facility in Brierly Brook that will provide three per cent of the town’s energy consumption.

The province committed $1.8 million to Antigonish’s project, the federal government made a contribution of $2.2 million, while the Town of Antigonish contributed $1.4 million.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP’s provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit charged a Port Hawkesbury man for child pornography offences.

On July 7, the RCMP said the ICE Unit searched a home in Port Hawkesbury; assisted by their Digital Forensic Services Unit, along with the Inverness/Richmond County Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Port Hawkesbury RCMP.

The RCMP said the investigation began in March 2021 “shortly after” investigators received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

The RCMP said 35-year-old Troy McLean of Port Hawkesbury was arrested at his home without incident and was charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

STRAIT AREA: A partnership between two health care recruitment groups on Cape Breton created an electronic mailing list for landlords to subscribe to, and support the attraction, recruitment and retention of health care professionals in the area.

The Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) committee and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) Community Health Recruitment and Retention Committee encouraged landlords, real estate agents and other property owners to sign-up to be contacted when a health care navigator is seeking housing for a potential health care professional.

Trying to figure out a best way to try to connect with landlords quickly and make the process more efficient, the CBSRH came up with the idea of an electronic mailing list to help health care groups find housing for newcomer health care professionals.

When a health care navigator is looking for accommodations, they will reach out to the mailing list to help find housing solutions for the professional they are looking to recruit.

The private and confidential list will only be accessed by health care navigators and will assist in their recruitment efforts by identifying temporary and long-term housing solutions for essential health care professionals that they are working to bring to the Island.

Chief Annie Bernard Daisley (second from the left in the back), along with other representatives from We’koqma’q First Nation, were on hand for the unveiling.

PORT HASTINGS: A survivor of the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School and local Mi’kmaq elder said a new sign welcoming people to Unama’ki (Cape Breton) in her native language is something she never thought she’d see.

Mi’kmaq Elder Ma’git Poulette of We’koqma’q First Nation indicated as a child at just three-years-old, she was forbidden to speak her Mi’kmaw language.

In recognition of Mi’kmaq people, their language and the significant geographical location, motorists travelling across the Canso Causeway will now be welcomed by a new sign that reads “Pjila’si Unama’kik,” which loosely translates to “Welcome to the Land of the Fog.”

At a ceremony on July 9, former Premier Iain Rankin, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, along with Mi’kmaq elders and chiefs, unveiled the prototype sign. The actual sign was installed on the far east entrance to the island.

Chief Leroy Denny, a chairperson for Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey suggested the installation of the sign, using traditional Mi’kmaq spelling, on the causeway shows how the province and First Nations communities are working together towards reconciliation.

LINWOOD: An elderly man from Inverness County died following a multi-car collision in a construction zone on Highway 104, 40 kilometres outside of Antigonish.

Antigonish RCMP responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision in Linwood around 9:45 a.m. on July 7, and found a line of vehicles had been stopped along the highway, as traffic was backed up due to construction.

According to police, a grey station wagon approached the traffic and did not slow down.

The collision resulted in a chain reaction that saw three parked vehicles hit from behind. The first vehicle hit a white SUV which was pushed forward into a stopped black car, which was then pushed forward into a stopped grey car.

All four vehicles suffered significant damage as a result, the release said.

The driver of the grey station wagon, an 81-year-old, who caused the multi-vehicle collision, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased in the ambulance while en route to the hospital.

WEST ARICHAT: A Richmond County woman was arrested and charged after a fire at a residence.

On July 9, Richmond District RCMP confirmed that they charged 34-year-old Santana Maria LeBlanc with arson and disregard for human life.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on July 8, the RCMP said they received a complaint of a fire at a home on Highway 206 in West Arichat. Along with the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department, the RCMP said they responded and learned that the home had been set on fire deliberately while two people were still inside.

The RCMP said the two people in the home managed to escape and no injuries were sustained but “the home was a total loss and burned to the ground.”

Police said they arrested LeBlanc in Louisdale “a short time later” without incident and she was held in custody overnight.

This is all that was left of a home in West Arichat which burned to the ground on July 8. Two people were inside at the time the fire was started, and as a result, a 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with arson.

STRAIT AREA: For the second time since 2003, the province had a summer election.

Premier Iain Rankin officially dropped the writ on July 17, after meeting with Lt.- Gov. Arthur LeBlanc to dissolve the legislature, and after a 30 day campaign Nova Scotians went to the polls on Aug. 17.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Regional Occupation Centre (ROC) Society was approved for a non-repayable contribution from the federal government to expand its operation.

On July 15, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a non-repayable contribution of $73,076 to the ROC Society for the construction of a three-room workshop, which will house a dedicated woodworking area that will be accessible year-round.

According to a press release issued by the federal government, the new space will streamline production and create up to six vocational opportunities for individuals with disabilities, the government said, noting it will also help the ROC Society meet growing local demand for its wood products, crafts and gift items in its storefront location.

ROC Society Executive Director Diana Poirier said the funding will help individuals with disabilities enhance their skills in the woodworking department and provide product for social enterprise and customers in the community.

This contribution supports the construction of an exterior building for a woodworking shop, which is expected to be constructed by the end of October, 2021, the federal government explained.

STRAIT AREA: Small craft harbours around the region will be receiving upgrades.

On July 7, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced $14.6 million in federal funding to help make harbours safer, increase efficiency, and create more jobs in the fishing sector.

Among the projects approved are two in Canso; three in Chéticamp; three in Grand Etang; two in Little Judique Ponds; three in Mabou; and one each in Larry’s River, Murphy’s Pond, New Harbour, Little Harbour, Petit de Grat, and Upper White Head.

STRAIT AREA: The Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition tried to get a handle on the extent of the housing crisis in the region.

To meet this immediate need, the coalition said it partnered with Cape Breton University with a grant available through CLARI (Change Lab Action Research Initiative) to carry out a housing count this fall.

The Service Based Count takes a community development approach to look at homelessness and unstable housing by working in partnership with community based organizations that provide services to people experiencing housing instability, the coalition noted.

In the Strait-Richmond area, the coalition said there is a lack of affordable housing, but there is also a lack of supportive housing that address emergency situations for youth and persons experiencing homelessness, housing for persons with mental health and addictions needing support services, as well as transitional second stage housing for families leaving Leeside Transition House.

MULGRAVE: For the second year in a row, the traditional high school experience, including the pivotal graduation season, that pop culture has almost depicted as being the pinnacle event of your teenage years, fell flat.

For Mulgrave’s Jamie Meagher, who was a member of the Class of 2021, it was no different. The 18-year-old SAERC graduate attended StFX University for the Bachelor of Arts program with a Major in Aquatic Resources.

While his post-secondary plans have not changed in the face of the pandemic, the graduate explained having the pandemic present the past 16 months made attending high school much less enjoyable.

After being sent home on March Break, he, along with the rest of the province would not return to in-person learning for nearly six months.

As a senior, the most difficult part of attending high school during the pandemic, he said was going back into lockdown and transitioning once again to online learning on April 28, 2021.

The day after being locked-down, he was contacted by Public Health as he was considered a high exposure contact to a positive COVID-19 case at SAERC.

Working at Sobeys in Port Hawkesbury as an essential front line worker throughout the pandemic, not having end of year activities such as a school prom and a formal graduation ceremony has bothered him.

CREIGNISH: The lack of reliable internet service in Inverness County had a number of locals hot under the collar.

According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) webpage, the minimum range for “acceptable broadband Internet speeds” is 50 Mbps for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

The Reporter tested the internet speed in Port Hood with Bell Canada, and the result was a 2.0 Mbps for downloads and a .4 Mbps for uploads.

John MacNeil, speaking on behalf of the community group Better Internet for Inverness County said the lack of decent service is hampering the ability of residents to work from home and take advantage of the World Wide Web in the same way that urban residents do.

Given that internet service is connected to cell service, the lack of connectivity can lead to safety issues: contacting emergency responders, for example, he noted.

Jack Johnson, a Marine Navigation Technology student at NSCC, said connectivity in the Troy/Creignish area was a major hurdle for him to overcome as a student.

Mortgage broker Tyler MacNeil said his work allows him the freedom to work from wherever he pleases, however, Inverness County’s lack of high-speed internet keeps him from working here.

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish flicked the switch on a set of solar panels located in between the municipal administration building and public works building on Beech Hill Road.

The 72kWh system, that covers 990 square metres, and has a total of 258 solar panels was installed at a cost of $274,000.

Following the county’s regular monthly council meeting July 13, Warden Owen McCarron said the panels are up and running and they were now just waiting for them to be commissioned and connected into the power system; which should occur any day now.

The county’s new energy management plan really highlighted, and went through all of their different facilities and looked at different types of usages and came back with a plan of areas that they can reduce the energy consumption at each facility.

The plan provides a basis for the county to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from municipal buildings by 35 per cent by 2031.

BROOK VILLAGE: An unexpected closure to a bridge connecting communities along Route 252 in Inverness County had local community members demanding answers.

On very short notice, the Province of Nova Scotia announced after realizing repairs would be more widespread that first anticipated, they would be closing the small bridge.

Rankin MacEachen who lives along Route 252 and uses the Frizzle’s Bridge numerous times a week, said the news was sudden, people were concerned and frustrated.

A community meeting was held on July 29 discussing the lack of communication, transparency, and accountability surrounding the Frizzles Bridge repairs, and subsequent closure.

MacEachen said the feeling of residents was that there was a lack of concern for them, and for those visiting as they face many challenges with the road closure and posted detours.

He said it’s a key piece of infrastructure to the communities of Whycocomagh and Mabou, and is the main route connecting Highway 105 and Route 19.

A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation and Active Transit indicated original plans were to reduce the bridge to one lane, but upon further inspection, more repairs were needed than initially expected and the bridge is expected to be close six to eight weeks.

DARTMOUTH: A local inshore fisheries group was approved for federal and provincial funding to improve lobster quality.

On July 16, the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia announced funding through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF) to implement updated technology, equipment and processes to improve lobster holding, handling, processing, and quality.

In press releases issued by the federal and provincial governments, it was confirmed that the Inverness South Fishermen’s Association received over $1.1 to modify vessels with new equipment and technology to improve water quality and aeration.

As a result of these changes, the press releases said harvesters will be able to monitor well and water quality to reduce lobster mortality and improve its landed condition.

GUYSBOROUGH: The CAO of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) said council didn’t view the increased closures of the emergency department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital in a good light.

He explained they only have one out of four doctors working, so they’re short three.

Following the municipality’s regular council meeting on July 21, he advised the recruiters are telling the municipality it’s their top priority to get the doctor positions filled but highlighted there was some disruption in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior staff hoped the province could put their efforts back into focusing on recruitment, as it’s not acceptable to have their emergency department’s door locked, the CAO noted.

The CAO indicated the municipality has suggested whether it’s a pilot project, or something else along those lines, they need to be open; at least if there is no doctor available, the door is not locked and they can still triage people who do come in.

GUYSBOROUGH: When MLA Lloyd Hines (Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie) announced his government’s $500,000 contribution towards a new childcare centre for Guysborough on July 16, gasps of delight from the crowd of parents and advocates were audible.

For Guysborough and area, the news was both better and timely. For years, safe, affordable, local childcare has been the missing piece of a community development puzzle that already includes a quality school, hospital, library, performance centre, marina and modern recreation complex.

The new centre, to be located at Chedabucto Place – where the needed renovations are scheduled to begin this year, will complete that picture, providing spaces for approximately 20 infants and toddlers at a fully-licensed childcare operation. What’s more, thanks to a new, five year, $605 million funding agreement between the provincial and federal governments, it won’t cost local families a king’s ransom in fees.