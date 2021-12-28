JUDIQUE: The RCMP investigated what they were calling a “fatal collision” on Route 19 in Inverness County.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 2, Inverness County District RCMP, along with emergency response crews, said they were dispatched to a complaint of a deceased man who was found on the side of Highway 19 in Judique.

According to an RCMP press release issued later in the day on Oct. 2, officers “observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased,” and although they were not calling the incident a hit and run, police asserted that the fatality was the result of a vehicle collision. The RCMP did not say how close to the road the victim was found.

The RCMP said the victim was a 45-year-old Inverness County man.

HALIFAX: The RCMP said they arrested and charged “two travelling criminals” who they believed were involved in over 30 break-ins around the province, including several in the Strait area.

On Sept. 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., police said they received a tip about a possible stolen vehicle that was travelling on Highway 102 heading toward Enfield. Police said located a black Buick Enclave, which they confirmed was the same vehicle reported stolen in Antigonish back in August.

The RCMP said they found a woman in the vehicle and arrested her without incident, and a man, who had been driving the vehicle, was located coming out of the gas station and was also arrested without incident.

Police said they located stolen property in the vehicle and determined that the man and woman had been involved in over 30 break-ins in 10 different counties across Nova Scotia, including Antigonish and Inverness counties.

Cameras caught this suspect wanted for the theft of cigarettes from the Canadian Tire Bas Gar on Highway 4 in Port Hastings at around 5:30 a.m. on May 4.

HALIFAX: A Strait area MLA said increased spending on gravel roads would benefit the whole region.

The provincial government announced that the Gravel Road Capital Program increased annually from $20 million to $40 million, while the Rural Impact Mitigation Program (RIM) increased from $11 million to $22 million.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, who is also Minister of Finance and the Treasury Board, said the funding injection shows the new government is serious about improving roads in rural Nova Scotia.

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council sent a letter of support to the Department of Lands and Forestry (DLAF) for a trail project.

During the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 27, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the Coastal Riders ATV Association applied to the DLAF’s Off Highway Vehicle Infrastructure Fund to construct a trail along the former Highway 4 road bed which runs from Lynches River to Salmon River Road, for a distance of about three kilometres.

Sampson said the group wanted to upgrade the ditches, and replace a bridge and several culverts. They will also remove vegetation, as well as some trees, and grade and resurface the road with gravel, he said. Sampson estimated the project will cost more than $40,000.

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon said he supports the project “100 per cent” and Councillor Shawn Samson also expressed support for the project.

CANSO: While Maritime Launch Solutions (MLS) was hosting an information session on Oct. 6, providing an update to the community on the progress made to date, nearly 100 protestors with Action Against Canso Spaceport shouted outside in opposition to the project.

Inside, Steve Mattier, MLS president and CEO, advised they received their approval from the Department of Environment in 2019 and received a long list of requirements they needed to accomplish before commencing construction.

Whether that’s the water monitoring program being handled by Cape Breton University, the air emission monitoring program by StFX University, the independent air emissions modelling handled by Lloyd’s Register that shows what a bad day could look like, or the information provided by the leading rocket noise specialists, Mattier advised they have been busy.

Elizabeth Marshal, who represented the Grandmothers of the Mi’kmaq community, voiced her community’s disapproval of the project to Mattier directly.

When asked by Mattier if she’d like the opportunity to move around the room to see some of the work they’ve been doing, Marshall explained she had no interest because MLS proceeded without their consent.

ANTIGONISH: As a result of an alleged threat directed at Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School on Oct. 5, the school entered into a hold-and-secure.

Coordinator of Communications for the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) Deanna Gillis said in a written statement the hold-and-secure was implemented in accordance with their School Emergency Management Plan.

Gillis indicated while there was no report of any weapons being brought to the school, these incidents are “taken very seriously” by both the school administration and the RCMP who continue to investigate the alleged threat.

Following the hold-and-secure, administration at J.H. Gillis sent communication home to families advising them of the incident and the action taken.

ANTIGONISH: Two students who climbed on top of an ambulance responding to an emergency call at StFX University in early September were disciplined.

While the two student’s names and the outcome of the disciplinary process can’t be disclosed due to personal privacy reasons, Elizabeth Yeo explained the two were not residents of MacIsaac Hall and stated that the university has zero tolerance for such behaviour, especially when it involves disrespect to first responders.

Yeo said the university does not tolerate anyone showing a lack of respect toward others or property, and this case in particular, where the incident involved first responders, they take this very seriously.

MULGRAVE: To improve safety and security around town, the town decided to install security cameras.

During Mulgrave’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 4, Chief Administrative Officer David Gray advised staff had purchased one camera, earlier in the day, just to get it set up to see if it’s sufficient for the town’s needs.

He advised that this security camera option was a lot cheaper than the estimate they received from an outside source on a more complex system.

Following the meeting, Councillor Krista Luddington said over the last year or so, there have been some issues with vandalism in the town.

Luddington suggested the town would be installing anywhere from three to five cameras.

PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Councillor Alfred Poirier announced he is retiring from the elected body.

During the Oct. 7 regular monthly council meeting, the District 1 representative said he will officially step down on Dec. 31.

Citing family and work obligations, Poirier thanked his wife who he said was behind him every step of the way. He said his time on council has been a journey.

Poirier was first elected in 2012 in the municipal district covering Grand Étang, St. Joseph du Moine, Chéticamp, and Pleasant Bay, and was acclaimed in the 2016 and 2020 municipal elections.

Alfred Poirier

ANTIGONISH: Despite cancelling all in-person activities associated with their homecoming weekend, local RCMP still found themselves relatively busy throughout the town.

Unfortunately, Sgt. Warren McBeath said there were a number of infractions they had to enforce and Antigonish RCMP officers issued 85 tickets, in the 36 hours from Friday at midnight until Sunday at noon, something he would consider of the norm for homecoming weekend.

RCMP officers issued 40 tickets under the Liquor Control Act, which includes the charges of illegally possessing liquor, being intoxicated in public and underage drinking; 20 for vehicle window tint and license plate obstructions; eight were issued for failure to wear a seatbelt or helmet; six under the municipal bylaw for excessive noise; six under other Motor Vehicle Act infractions; five for excessive muffler noise; and 18 intoxicated students were held in cells.

ANTIGONISH: The warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish said they were following provincial requirements around COVID-19 and a vaccination mandate for staff wasn’t required.

Warden Owen McCarron made the comments following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 12.

Unlike their municipal counterparts in Inverness, which is undertaking an anonymous survey of the vaccination status of their staff, McCarron suggested it hasn’t really been an issue for them.

ANTIGONISH: A video that circulated on social media depicting a racist incident was the subject of a community engagement session at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School on Oct. 5 and it had one local mother questioning the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), while the provincial government acknowledged there is more work to be done.

Tara Reddick, who is a mother of four, and the Black Students Advisor at StFX, indicated Black families traditionally rally around one another in time of need, and earlier this month was no different.

Paul Landry, the regional executive director of education for the SRCE, said racism in any form is unacceptable and it’s not tolerated within any school.

He confirmed the SRCE did meet with the community group, which was comprised of parents, students, community partners and elders, and they certainly appreciated and valued the input shared.

Augy Jones, the executive lead of inclusive education, said there’s a lot being done provincially to educate students on racism but there’s always more that can be done.

Often times, he said they’re not marketing or letting parents know what they have, that’s helping in the system within their schools.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) took a giant step in reconciliation by being the first learning institution to adopt the two-eyed seeing philosophy, all while appointing the architect of the movement as the Elder Advisor of the college’s School of Environment and Technology.

During a small, non-formal function on Oct. 14, at the Strait Area Campus, Waddie Long advised Elder Albert Marshall, along with his late wife Elder Murdena Marshall, were the two who fundamentally established the philosophy of two-eyed seeing in 2004.

Marshall signed the agreement alongside Leif Helmer, the school manager of the School of Environment and Technology.

An ex-inmate of Canada’s residential school system, Marshall has long worked passionately and tirelessly to promote Mi’kmaq language and knowledge along with cross-cultural understandings, reconciliation, and healing.

Marshall, who is from Eskasoni First Nation, is a leading environmental voice in Unama’ki (Cape Breton) and is a highly regarded spokesperson for Mi’kmaq natural resources and environmental issues.

Elder Albert Marshall from Eskasoni First Nation signed the agreement with the NSCC Strait Area Campus in October.

ANTIGONISH: The Bishop of Antigonish said he believes the apology and subsequent $30 million national pledge the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) made for the church’s participation in residential schools represents a stride towards healing and reconciliation with survivors and their families.

On Sept. 24, following their annual meeting of bishops from across Canada, the plenary issued an “unequivocal apology” for the church’s role in the residential school system and the suffering of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Rev. Wayne Kirkpatrick indicated they are fully committed to listening, learning and taking meaningful measures that can advance this healing journey, and he hopes a collective apology will help advance the trusted collaboration between Indigenous leaders and the Bishops of Canada.

As a tangible expression of their commitment to walk with the Indigenous Peoples of this land along the pathway of hope, the Bishops of Canada announced on Sept. 27, they were making a nation-wide collective financial commitment to support healing and reconciliation initiatives for residential school survivors, their families, and their communities.

With a target of $30 million, this will include initiatives in every region of the country and be achieved at the local level, with parishes across Canada being encouraged to participate and amplify the effort.

During last summer’s annual Mission to St. Anne on the sacred island Mniku, just off Potlotek First Nation, Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick addressed the “great tragedy” of Indian Residential Schools.

HALIFAX: Preparations were underway to make changes to the Port Hastings rotary Department of Public Works spokesperson Brett Loney said that work started on Oct. 18.

Earlier this year, the province announced plans for a new roundabout that will be constructed to replace the existing Port Hastings rotary.

Former transportation minister Lloyd Hines said the design they were considering will move the roundabout towards Route 19.

Spokesperson Deborah Bayer said at the time that the design will provide safety improvements over the current configuration.

Last spring, the province launched online consultations and started talking to key stakeholders including the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Visitor Information Centre.

MULGRAVE: A pair of topics involving the RCMP were discussed around the council table on Oct. 18.

Mayor Ron Chisholm advised COVID-19 had been identified as one of the reasons for the increased number of calls made to the RCMP over the past two years, in every municipality across the province.

Chisholm explained the near triple fold in calls was a subject highlighted during a recent Police Advisory Committee meeting.

Mulgrave registered 50 calls to the RCMP in 2019, followed by 113 calls in 2020 and to date in 2021, they have already made 130 emergency calls.

Chisholm suggested he anticipates calls will once again decrease when the pandemic is more under control.