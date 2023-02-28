Author’s third book looks at traditional medicine

ARICHAT: A new book is examining traditional medicines and procedures.

Gabriel LeBlanc’s third French language book Les remédies acadiens de mon Isle Madame was officially released during a book launch late in January at Centre La Picasse in Petit de Grat.

“The first book was history; it took me 15 years to do the research,” he recounted. “The second one was oral tradition; old stories that my grandfather used to tell us, as well as a couple of other raconteurs. All those stories, it was the lessons you learned in the stories, not necessarily that the story was true or not, but there was a moral to the story. It was really a teaching tool that the old folks used to share with the younger kids.”

The author said there are elements from his first two books which appear in his third.

One of the biggest reasons behind the use of home remedies was that before universal health care, people had to pay to visit a doctor, said LeBlanc.

“A lot of Acadians were too poor to pay a visit, let along to pay for a prescription the doctor might prescribe for them,” he told The Reporter. “So they looked after themselves by creating a network of medicine.”

In addition to those who made their own medicine, there were also “specialists” in the community, like midwives, the author noted.

“She would assist in the birthing of children, she would also look after the sick and dying,” he said. “Also, she would prepare certain remedies to help the patient. She was a pusher of, for example, tisane which was a drink they would use with certain plants, like a tea. They would use a lot of natural plants that are available here on the island.”

These midwives, locally called Sage Femmes, provided mental health care as well, LeBlanc said.

“They would give you counselling, they would support your family, they were something like a psychologist of today,” he said.

LeBlanc said others offered different talents.

“We had people in the community that used to be able to align bones if there was a broken limb. That was a specialist in the community. She would be asked to come and check the broken limb, if it’s an arm or a leg, and put it in a casement,” he said. “When it healed, you wouldn’t have any limp, and that was important that you could go back after your bones had been healed.”

Other residents knew how to stop hemorrhages, noted LeBlanc.

“They used the paper nests of the wasps, as well as the web of the spider, which has a natural coagulant in it,” he stated. “My grandmother used to use it, because in birthing, there was a lot of hemorrhaging.”

There were even those who would be considered message therapists today, said the author.

“They used to use them whenever there was a burn to get the elasticity of your skin back, otherwise, the burn would get stiff,” he stated. “The church didn’t believe in those doctors because it was too much showing of the skin. It was still used.”

To cure warts, LeBlanc said there were different approaches.

“There were some ladies and men in the community who could cure that,” he recalled. “They each had their own procedure. I had mine done by Josie Marchand, and what she did is she came out with a bar of soap that she had manufactured herself and she’d wash your hands thoroughly. Then wrap it with grated, raw potatoes and leave that there. She told me at the end of the procedure, ‘in a week’s time, your warts will be gone.’ She was true to her word, never had a wart after that.”

Without dentists, LeBlanc said baby teeth were pulled out at home but blacksmiths handled adult teeth.

“He had the pinchers already, and he used to give you two drinks of rum to calm your nerves, then he’d put his arm on top of your eyes, open your mouth, and he’d grab the tooth in one yank,” he said. “Then he’d give you another two drinks of rum to calm you after that and kill the pain.”

LeBlanc said some remedies came from France, others from First Nations.

“They were always very close to the Acadian people and they would consult the First Nations when a new disease hit the community to see how they dealt with it themselves,” he stated.

Since the Acadians were devout, LeBlanc said religion also played a part in traditional medicine, an example of which is St. Ann Oil, which was used for medicinal purposes.

“The Acadians were Roman Catholics, and of course, whenever there was a disease or treatment, and you had to take medication for nine days straight, it was usually accompanied by a prayer to a saint,” he said. “Of course, St. Ann played a very important role.”

Praying to St. Ann was natural for Acadians, who already lived in a “matriarchal,” society, LeBlanc noted.

“The ladies looked after the children, and brought them up,” he stated. “The men were always fishing, at sea, in the lumber yards, or cutting wood. They were never home.”

When reading other books, LeBlanc noticed that “it was always somebody else that wrote our history” and he hopes his latest gives “a sense of the resilience” of the people of Isle Madame.

“These books, the child can take it home, and he can read it, and translate it to the parents if needed, and they can identify with it because that’s what happened locally,” he said. “It gives them a sense that we have a history too, and we have history of a group of people that were very resilient and survived.”

The author reports a great reaction to the new work, which took two years to research and write.

“The older people can identify with it, then the younger ones, they’re coming home and asking questions, which is good,” he said.

A former educator and long-time volunteer in the Acadian community, LeBlanc was also recently awarded a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal from Isle Madame native Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc.

“It was very, what you would call, humbling because I certainly didn’t expect it,” he said. “I don’t know who could have put my name in, because I didn’t have a clue.”

LeBlanc added his next project, which he expects to take a “couple of years,” will be about traditional cuisine.

“What my grandparent ate. They ate according to season; whatever was in season, that’s what they ate,” he added. “They would go spearing eels; they would fish smelts, and also a lot of ducks and sea birds.”