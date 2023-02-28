We Care Days talks fraud prevention

LOUISDALE: With fraudsters working overtime to develop new and innovative tricks, it’s important to stay diligent about protecting personal information.

That was the message at the latest installment of We Care Days in Louisdale, dedicated to the discussion of fraud prevention.

Just ahead of Fraud Prevention Month, the Fleur de Lis Seniors Club and Louisdale Parish hosted a Wednesday morning session to hear from an RCMP officer and a credit union representative.

Constable Jeff Pierre, with the Richmond County District RCMP, explained some of the most common scams and frauds include fake charitable pleas that play on emotions, investment or medical offers that promise results that are too good to be true, and threats from callers posing as credit card or Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) representatives. Also common are the calls and emails that suggest a computer virus needs to be removed from a computer, leading fraudsters to access software through remote access.

He stressed that pausing to ask questions and learning to say no can be the best line of defense. He suggested inquiring about the details of the offer and/or the company, requesting the address of the company’s office and/or web site, or reviewing any written materials for unprofessional errors.

“Whenever you feel something is not right, just say no. If you’re too nice and don’t feel like you can say no, again, ask those questions: Can you give me the information? Let me get back to you. I think next week I’ll be available, let me call you back,” he said by way of example.

Often, just questioning the potential fraudster is enough to make them give up, Pierre said.

Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

LeeAnne Marchand, operations manager with St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat, encouraged attendees of a fraud prevention presentation to carefully safeguard their personal information.

Meanwhile, LeeAnne Marchand, the operations manager with St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat, showed attendees how to safeguard their personal information, particularly online. Details like names, addresses, social insurance numbers, and credit card information are sought by fraudsters at every opportunity, she noted.

“We’re welcoming all this technology with open arms, but it definitely comes with a cost and if we’re not aware, if we’re not vigilant, we will be at risk.”

Marchand emphasized diligence with online banking and shopping, noting neither activity should be done on public Wi-Fi networks, or without confirming if the web site is legitimate.

“I know it’s a pain and you wish you could just trust everybody like we trust almost everybody in our small community, but you can’t do that in the world of online banking,” stressed Marchand.

She suggested checking receipts and credit card statements on a regular basis for fraudulent activity, using a dedicated low-limit credit card for online shopping, and calling the financial institution for advice before considering giving access to information.

Additionally, Marchand spoke of a local case in which an individual was defrauded by someone they believed was a trusted romantic partner, until that person was granted financial access and large sums started to disappear.

In another case, an individual was contacted about a family member who was reportedly in need of emergency funds, only to discover later that the caller had no actual connection to the family.

Both speakers underscored that they didn’t seek to spark fear but rather to empower people to take and maintain control of their personal information. Marchand, in particular, noted that she is very comfortable shopping online because she is aware of the ways to protect herself from those who look for opportunities to take advantage.

Debbie Samson, who worked with the Fleur de Lis Seniors Club and the Louisdale parish in hosting the event, said she was pleased with the presentations and ensuing discussion.

She said members choose topics for their gatherings and, as March is Fraud Prevention Month, the time was right to discuss ways to stay safe. She was pleased the membership was so engaged in last Wednesday’s session at the Louisdale Parish Hall where an estimated 80 people attended.

“They know the subjects that are coming up so they come to the things that they’re really interested in and when they’re really interested in that subject they bring really good questions.”

The We Care Days events take place on the last Wednesday of each month and were initially funded by a community health board grant but now, in its 11th year, the session and lunch are funded by a donation jar.

“That way if you can’t afford to give anything, you don’t have to. If you have a little extra, you can give a little extra and it all works out. We have been doing fine,” Samson said, noting volunteers plan for about 50 people with room for more.

At the next gathering, the group will hear from Michael Hatt from the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Port Hawkesbury about recent changes to the role of pharmacists in Nova Scotia.