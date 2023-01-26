ISLE MADAME: The St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre auxiliary has extended the deadline for its annual door-to-door fundraising campaign to Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Chair Jeannette Ellis told The Reporter that numbers are down so the group decided to provide residents of Isle Madame, Louisdale and area with more time to make their donations. The timeline for the fundraiser traditionally spans mid-Sept. to mid-Dec.

She explained that, considering the continuing effect of COVID-19 and growing financial pressures stemming from a challenged economy, the auxiliary understands what people are facing, which may have led to a delay in making their donations.

Nevertheless, she noted, residents continue to be “very generous,” when it comes to the group’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Buoyed by that generosity, the auxiliary has been able to make countless purchases for the centre over the years, including several pieces of equipment.

This year, the fundraising goal is $150,000, which will be earmarked for the purchase of X-ray equipment.

There are several ways in which to make a donation: by cheque, made payable to St. Anne Centre Auxiliary and mailed to: St. Anne Centre, PO Box 30, Arichat, NS, B0E 1A0; in person, at St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat and East Coast Credit Union in Louisdale; or email transfer to sac.auxiliary@gmail.com

Once again, the auxiliary reminds residents that they will not be canvassing door-to-door this year. Due to the global pandemic, it will be the third consecutive year without home visits.

Along with the door-to-door campaign, the volunteer organization, which has approximately 20 members, is recruiting members.

Anyone interested in joining the auxiliary can attend the group’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at 7 p.m., at the Isle Madame New Horizons Seniors Club in Arichat, or phone Ellis at (902)-631-2021.