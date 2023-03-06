HALIFAX: The host StFX X-Men will take on the Queen’s Gaels Friday at 6 p.m. in their first game of the 2023 U SPORTS Men’s Final 8 national basketball championship tournament.

Ranked fourth nationally, StFX had a 17-3 regular season record and will take on the fifth-ranked Queen’s team, which was awarded an at-large berth by the tournament seeding committee, made up of U SPORTS coaches.

StFX took the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) conference on Feb. 26 in Halifax after a 104-54 romp over the UPEI Panthers. This was the first AUS championship title for the X-Men in 17 years.

The X-Men had five players in double scoring digits, including tournament all-star and tournament most valuable player David Muenkat who had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Fellow tournament all-stars Avan Nava and Antigonish’s Dondre Reddick netted 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Deon Ejim contributed 14, and Gatluak James recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds.

StFX got to the final after beating the Cape Breton Capers 94-68 on Feb. 25.

Reddick scored 25 points and added seven rebounds.

Muenkat finished with another double-double game for StFX, scoring 21 and hauling in 14 rebounds. Nava scored 11, as did Bennett Grumbach.

Taking place at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, consolation games will take place on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m., with the semifinals set for 6 and 8 p.m. On Sunday, the fifth-place game is set for noon, with the bronze medal game following at 2 p.m. and the championship game at 6 p.m.

All 11 games from the eight-team competition will be webcast live on CBC Sports digital platforms (English) and USPORTS.ca (French), up to and including Sunday’s gold medal game. The full webcast schedule will be available throughout the tournament at: usports.ca/en/broadcast.