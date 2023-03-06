HALIFAX: A Richmond County woman and two men snowmobiling in Inverness County were injured on the weekend after two off-road vehicle crashes.

In a press release issued today, Nova Scotia RCMP said they responded to four collisions in 10 hours last weekend, with incidents also taking place in Lunenburg and Pictou County.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on March 4, Richmond County District RCMP said they responded to a report of an injured woman near Louisdale who was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

“The woman had fallen off the ATV after it struck a snowbank, and was then struck by the ATV itself,” the RCMP said in the release.

That same day at around 10:05 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP said they responded to a report of two men injured while on a snowmobile near Whycocomagh.

“The men suffered minor injuries; one required treatment by paramedics,” said the RCMP.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter that other than impaired driving charges laid in the Pictou County crash, no charges were laid in connection with the other incidents, noting that “impairment is not believed to have been a factor in any other incident.”