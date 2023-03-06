MONTREAL, PQ: There will be a local screening of a new French-language documentary chronicling a secret order with a connection to the Strait area.

On March 26 at 3 p.m., Centre La Picasse in Petit de Grat will host a screening of Director Phil Comeau’s latest documentary The Secret Order about the Ordre de Jacques-Cartier.

“The order was for people who really wanted to advance French-speaking people because the French-speaking people in those years were very poor compared to the majority of the province,” Comeau said.

The secret order, also called La Patente, started in Ottawa in 1926, Comeau said.

“They would send commands from Ottawa which is where the head office was located… where it all started and where it was controlled from,” he explained. “It was public servants who were mostly running the organization who were actually working for the government, which is ironic.”

At the time of its formation, the director said groups like the Orange Order, the Freemasons, and the Ku Klux Klan had been active for years around Nova Scotia.

“There were the Orange Lodges; that was a lot of secret meetings, a lot of things to advance the Protestants. The Freemason were not necessarily against Francophones, they just weren’t into religion,” he said. “Because the Francophones were practicing Catholics in those years… it was very important to support the Catholic religion in those days, so obviously the Freemasons were not friends, were enemies in a sense, like the Orange Order.

“There was a Ku Klux Klan in Nova Scotia in those years. It wasn’t necessarily against Blacks, like in the U.S., but against Francophones and Catholics. They were burning crosses and everything.”

Comeau said the order was formed to defend the interests of French Canadians.

“You had those three Protestant or English-speaking organizations who weren’t helping Francophones so the Francophones needed something also,” he explained. “And in those days, you had to work behind closed doors if you wanted to advance. The only people who would publicly speak were the politicians or the priests.”

Around the country, Comeau said the secret society infiltrated all levels of government, the private sector, associations, and the media for more than 40 years.

Among the more than 72,000 members across Canada were 15 Richmond County residents belonging to an Isle Madame chapter, or Commandery, that was active between 1955 and 1965, and included: Carl Boudreau; Walter Bourque; Wilfrid Duan; Joseph Antoine Samson; Joseph C. LeBlanc; Dan D. Marchand; Joseph-Francois Martel; Francois G. Samson; Raymond George Samson; William D. Marchand; Maurice E. Poirier; Gerald Joseph Boucher; Paul Baccardax; Dennis W. Britten; and Joseph A. Mury.

In addition to Isle Madame, Comeau said members of the local group came from communities like L’Ardoise, River Bourgeois, and Louisdale, and included College Sainte-Anne students.

“For Richmond, it lasted 10 years, but in those 10 years, it was amazing the work they did,” he stated.

Comeau said the local Commandery helped bring major employers to the region and were heavily involved in the Antigonish Movement.

“What they did do, which I am aware, in Richmond County is they developed the industries. The idea was to keep people in the area so they knew that if they developed the industries people would stick around and not move out,” he noted. “The Acadians became members of the credit unions immediately because it really helped bring money to everybody. The regular banks, they couldn’t borrow money to open businesses, Acadians. With the credit unions, they were able to, for the first time, start borrowing money to invest to develop the economy.”

The secret order helped bring more French-speaking clergy to local communities, according to Comeau.

“They were encouraging French-speaking priests instead of Irish Catholic priests. Obviously, the priests in those days were the masters of the area,” he said. “There was also that fight with the Antigonish diocese when they moved the diocese from Arichat to Antigonish.”

While never partisan, Comeau noted that the order was heavily involved in local politics.

“They would place candidates or deputies that had the same values that would help the Acadians; wouldn’t just help the majority, but also the minority, in terms of the Francophones,” he said. “Inside the order you would have Liberals and Conservatives. It was a non-partisan organization.”

Comeau said the Ordre de Jacques-Cartier established its own social clubs.

“They would open clubs called Richelieu,” he said. “These clubs were social clubs that would work on the French factor; speaking publicly about how to help, for example, students to get bursaries to go study in universities. They were really into trying to educate the Acadians, the Francophones, because when you have education you have more opportunities.”

The secret society was instrumental in expanding Radio-Canada into Nova Scotia and helped bring bilingual signs to Acadian areas, Comeau said.

Comeau said the group worked to legalize French education, which was technically illegal in Nova Scotia until 1968, and only recognized as an official national language in the same year.

“It was basically giving them the same rights as the Anglophones had in the country,” he said. “For a long, long, long time, the Canadian government wasn’t recognizing Francophones in the country, who were around 20 per cent.”

Comeau said the organization was not exclusive to those with French names.

“It wasn’t at all an anti-English organization. It was really a pro-French,” he said. “I’ve read tonnes of reports from meetings and there’s never anything against the English, it was all about how can we advance our people?”

The secret order was not affiliated with the Catholic Church, said Comeau.

“It was all non-religious people running the organization. The church was an arm’s length situation where they were aware that the secret orders were in their parishes, and in the diocese,” he said. “They would have to ask permission of the bishop to open a secret order so they were aware. Obviously, religion had big power then, but that would be it. They would make sure that the members were practicing Catholics, so that was the limit of the Catholic religion, nothing more.”

After learning that his father was a member, Comeau said he knew he had to retrace his secret journey.

“I only learned about it on his death bed so that really instigated me to do a film on the story,” he recalled.

In The Secret Order, former members of the organization are identified for the first time, witnesses tell their stories, and experts offer context and explanation, Comeau said, noting the film recreates an initiation ceremony.

After the embargo on the information was recently lifted, Comeau said he conducted research at the National Archives, the University of Ottawa, the Université de Montreal, and Université de Moncton.

“It’s a huge, huge undertaking to go through 73,000 names,” he said.

A National Film Board of Canada production, in collaboration with Unis TV, The Secret Order was honoured with the Audience’s Choice Award at the 2022 Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie, received Special Mention at La Vague 2022 Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie, won a Special Jury Award for Documentary Feature Cinema at the Bayou Film Festival, and received an official selection at the 2023 Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma festival.